Budget 2019 Live: Litmus test for Modi government as Piyush Goyal goes for the final push

Union Budget 2019 Live Updates

Budget 2019 Live Updates: Finally the D-day has arrived and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his BJP-led NDA government is facing the litmus test in form of the Union Budget. Union Finance and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has been entrusted with the crucial responsibility of presenting the Budget speech 2019 in the absence of Arun Jaitley. At the fag end of its tenure, the Modi government wants to present a budget that not only stumps the opposition but also woos voters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Traditionally, the governments refrain from presenting a full budget and instead table an interim Budget or vote-on-account.

The debate has been going on over the exact nature of the Budget 2019 but Arun Jaitley has said that what goes into this year’s budget will depend on the larger interests of the economy. While salaried, middle classes are expecting changes in the current income tax slabs by way of a hike in the Income Tax exemption limits, farmers want some sorts of farm credit from the ruling dispensation. The Union Budget 2019 is extremely crucial for the Modi government as allocations and pledges that will be made in the Budget speech by FM Goyal will demonstrate the ruling dispensation’s future plans and an overview of its tenure.