Budget 2019 Live: Litmus test for Modi government as Piyush Goyal goes for the final push

Budget 2019 Live Updates: Finally the D-day has arrived and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his BJP-led NDA government is facing the litmus test in form of the Union Budget. Union Finance and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has been entrusted with the crucial responsibility of presenting the Budget speech 2019 in the absence of Arun Jaitley. At the fag end of its tenure, the Modi government wants to present a budget that not only stumps the opposition but also woos voters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Traditionally, the governments refrain from presenting a full budget and instead table an interim Budget or vote-on-account.
The debate has been going on over the exact nature of the Budget 2019 but Arun Jaitley has said that what goes into this year’s budget will depend on the larger interests of the economy. While salaried, middle classes are expecting changes in the current income tax slabs by way of a hike in the Income Tax exemption limits, farmers want some sorts of farm credit from the ruling dispensation. The Union Budget 2019 is extremely crucial for the Modi government as allocations and pledges that will be made in the Budget speech by FM Goyal will demonstrate the ruling dispensation’s future plans and an overview of its tenure.
Highlights
Union Budget 2019: Income support to address rural distress
A farmers relief package like Telangana's Rythu Bandhu Scheme is expected to be announced by the Modi govt in Friday's Budget. According to a report by India Ratings and Research, any scheme like that would be better option than a farm loan waiver, given it is introduced as a centrally-sponsored scheme.
Budget 2019: Fitch warns Modi govt regarding fiscal slippage due to popular schemes
Fitch has said that the interim budget presented by Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday would indicate Modi government's commitment to fiscal consolidation. It is one of the main sensitivities in the sovereign ratings.
Budget 2019 Date and Time: Where, when and how to watch India Union Budget 2019 live?
Piyush Goyal, Finance Minister, will begin Union Budget speech on February 1, Friday at around 11 AM. TV viewers in India and around the globe can catch the live speech of the Budget 2019 on Lok Sabha TV, Rajya Sabha TV and Doordarshan.
A farmers relief package like Telangana's Rythu Bandhu Scheme is expected to be announced by the Modi govt in Friday's Budget. According to a report by India Ratings and Research, any scheme like that would be better option than a farm loan waiver, given it is introduced as a centrally-sponsored scheme.
Fitch has said that the interim budget presented by Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday would indicate Modi government's commitment to fiscal consolidation. It is one of the main sensitivities in the sovereign ratings.
The speculations of populist measures by the union govt may trigger volatility in the stock market which will keep a close watch on announcements made by the Modi government in their final budget. “Markets are expected to remain highly volatile in the near term,” Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Securities Ltd said in a note.
Piyush Goyal, Finance Minister, will begin Union Budget speech on February 1, Friday at around 11 AM. TV viewers in India and around the globe can catch the live speech of the Budget 2019 on Lok Sabha TV, Rajya Sabha TV and Doordarshan.