Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces Bharat Shared Repository of Inscriptions; Amrit Dharohar scheme for wetlands

Bharat Shared Repository of Inscriptions — Bharat SHRI — will be set up in a digital epigraphy museum with the digitisation of one lakh ancient inscriptions in the first stage, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her Budget speech on Wednesday.

She also said the Amrit Dharohar scheme will be implemented over the next three years to encourage the optimal use of wetlands and enhance biodiversity.

In her Budget speech, Sitharaman asserted that India has made significant progress in many sustainable development goals.

The 2030 agenda for sustainable development was adopted by all United Nations member states in 2015. It provides a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet.

“Wetlands are vital ecosystems which sustain biological diversity. In his latest ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the Prime Minister has talked about, and I quote that ‘now, the total number of Ramsar sites has increased to 275, whereas before 2014, there were only 26’,” Sitharaman said.

“Local communities have always been at the forefront of conservation efforts for wetlands. The government will promote their unique conservation values through the Amrit Dharohar, a scheme that will be implemented over the next three years to encourage optimal use of wetlands and enhance biodiversity, carbon stock, eco-tourism opportunities and income generations for local communities,” she said.

Sitharaman also spoke about the government’s vision for the preservation of India’s ancient inscriptions.

“Bharat Shared Repository of Inscriptions will be set up in a digital epigraphy museum with the digitisation of one lakh ancient inscriptions in the first stage,” she added.

Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, in a tweet, said, “A big thank you to Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the Amrit Kaal Budget that prioritizes growth, development and inclusiveness”.

The Modi government has described the Budget as an ‘Amrit Kaal Budget’ in reference to its vision for the next 25 years for India.

“The Bharat Shared Repository of Inscriptions — Bharat SHRI — with the digitization of 1 lakh ancient inscriptions will be set up in the Epigraphy museum to be established at Hyderabad,” Reddy tweeted.

Sitharaman in her speech said, “Our vision for the Amrit Kaal includes technology-driven and knowledge-based economy with strong public finances, and a robust financial sector. To achieve this, Jan Bhagidari through Sabka Saath Sabka Prayas is essential”.