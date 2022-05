This is one of three Boat Tail models that Rolls-Royce plans to produce. The first example was sold at a whopping USD 28 million (approx. Rs 217 crore) and we expect this one to be priced close to that figure. While we might not know the exact price of this version of the Boat Tail, it is safe to say that Rolls-Royce has proven to the world once again that they are the masters when it comes to creating bespoke luxurious experiences on four wheels.