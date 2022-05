A big highlight of the exterior is the exclusive Frozen Brooklyn Grey metallic colour that comes as standard. Generous use of carbon fibre has helped in weight savings and also enhanced the look of the M4 CSL. One can witness carbon fibre finishes on the front splitter, bonnet scoops, wing mirrors and roof. Customers can also get the car in Alpine White solid or Sapphire Black metallic colours. Red accents further add a layer of dynamism to this sports sedan. The outline of the large kidney grille, the badge on it, scoops in the bonnet, two stripes on the roof and the side skirts, all get red highlights. This contrasts rather well with the optional Laserlight headlights that glow yellow.