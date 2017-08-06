  3. US President Donald Trump comes in support of NSA HR McMaster, says both working very well together

United States President Donald Trump has come to the defence of his National Security Advisor, HR McMaster, in the wake of a sustained attack on the army general from the far-right.

By: | New Delhi | Published: August 6, 2017 4:30 AM
Few stories of a news website had described McMaster as 'increasingly volatile'.

United States President Donald Trump has come to the defence of his National Security Advisor, HR McMaster, in the wake of a sustained attack on the army general from the far-right. The President, in a statement on Friday, described McMaster as a “good man”, and said they were “working very well together”.

“General McMaster and I are working very well together. He is a good man and very pro-Israel. I am grateful for the work he continues to do serving our country,” the statement said.

Few stories of a news website had described McMaster as “increasingly volatile” and said he “frequent blows his top”. A certain story’s headline said he was “deeply hostile to Israel and to Trump”.

Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner, who has been often portrayed as a rival to McMaster, also lent his support, telling the New York Times the latter was “a true public servant and a tremendous asset”.

The anti-McMaster campaign reportedly was ignited by the firing of three White House officials – Ezra Cohen-Watnick, the national security council (NSC) senior director for intelligence programmes; Derek Harvey, the NSC senior director for the Middle East; and Rich Higgins, the director for strategic planning – known to be allies of McMaster’s predecessor as national security advisor, retired general Michael Flynn.

