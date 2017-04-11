US’ National Security Agency hacked Pakistani mobile networks: WikiLeaks

“Hundreds of NSA cyber weapons variants publicly released including code showing hacking of Pakistan mobile system,” WikiLeaks tweeted.(Reuters)

The US National Security Agency (NSA) operators have hacked into Pakistani mobile networks and have been spying on hundreds of IP addresses in the country, WikiLeaks has claimed. “Hundreds of NSA cyber weapons variants publicly released including code showing hacking of Pakistan mobile system,” WikiLeaks tweeted. The revelation came as a hacker group, which had previously released data suggesting the US agency may have been monitoring hundreds of IP addresses in Pakistan, released a new cache of information detailing how the agency accessed private and public networks in other countries, the Express Tribune reported.

The hacker group Shadow Brokers released a tranche of encrypted finds, which are now being decrypted by security researchers around the world. One such researcher who uses the Twitter handle, ‘x0rz’, uploaded files after decryption on Github, and confirmed the archive includes evidence of NSA operators’ access inside the GSM network of Mobilink — one of the Pakistan’s most popular mobile services provider, the daily said.

The hacking group had initially put up its data cache for auction in exchange for Bitcoin, however, a lack of buyers compelled it to release the data online.

Other targets that have so far been highlighted by security researchers include Oracle-owned Unix-based operating system and Equation Group’s ElectricSlide tool that impersonates a Chinese browser with fake Accept-Language.

The release of the latest document confirms earlier claims that US spy agencies may have gained access into Pakistani networks, the daily said.