Stockholm terror attack LIVE: 5 dead, PM Natrendra Modi condemns attack

A truck drove into the crowd of a busy department store in central Stockholm on Friday killing 3 people and injuring others. The Police are said to have received a call by an SOS alarm which said that one person driving a truck had run into others on Drottninggatan. The accident, according to initial reports to have taken place before 1300 GMT. The incident took place at the corner of the Athens department store and the city’s biggest pedestrian street, just above the Stockholm central subway system. Videos available on social media suggest that the region has been blocked by police and crowds have gathered around the cops. Meanwhile, helicopters have also been seen hovering above the spot.

08:23 PM: Swedish intelligence agency says `a large number of injured’ when truck crashes into Stockholm department store.

We condemn the attack in Stockholm. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with those injured. @SwedishPM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2017

JUST IN: Video shows pedestrians flee the scene of vehicle incident in Stockholm, Sweden. Latest updates: http://t.co/marju7M9wC pic.twitter.com/gvXEuqDLZH — CNN (@CNN) April 7, 2017

08:20 PM: Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven says everything indicates truck crashing into department store is “a terror attack”

08: 18 PM: Swedish media say 5 people killed as a truck crashes into a Stockholm store; shots also fired.