Saudi-led coalition denies targeting Yemen market

Saudi-led coalition against Houthi militias denied allegations of targeting a market in Sa’dah, Yemen, a media report said.

Colonel Tuki Al Maliki, the spokesperson of the coalition, said in a statement that a probe into the allegations that included full revision of all operations proved that the airstrike attacked a military target of a gathering of armed Houthi militias, including missile experts, Xinhua news agency quoted Saudi Press Agency as reporting.

He stressed the coalition’s commitment in following the international humanitarian law, especially articles concerning civilians protections.

The coalition has been involved in the war in support of the elected Yemeni Government against Houthi rebels for over two years.