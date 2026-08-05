US markets on Tuesday morning rallied to record highs with the S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq advancing sharply over a big signal of the Hormuz crisis easing. The upbeat corporate earnings, continued optimism around artificial intelligence (AI) and easing geopolitical tensions also boosted investor sentiment.

At the time of filing the report, S&P 500 climbed at 7,735.17 for the first time in history, gaining 1.77% during the session. The rally also pushed the combined market capitalisation of companies in the benchmark index above $70 trillion for the first time.

Bloomberg reported that prospect of an interim Iran deal focused on the Strait of Hormuz appeared are gaining traction with Iran indicating that it will allow Europe to remove mines from the sea route.

Reuters reported the latest gains were led by AI-linked companies, with investors cheering another round of strong earnings that reinforced confidence in the technology sector.

Palantir Technologies surged 26% after raising its annual revenue forecast again, highlighting sustained demand for its AI-powered software platforms.

Industrial equipment maker Caterpillar jumped 5.8% after raising its annual revenue growth outlook, benefiting from rising demand for equipment used in the construction of AI data centres.

The results followed strong quarterly performances from Microsoft and Amazon last week, which reassured investors that massive investments in artificial intelligence are translating into stronger business growth.

Chip stocks extend rally

Semiconductor stocks were among the biggest gainers on Wall Street. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOX) climbed nearly 5.8%, showing continued optimism over AI-related demand for advanced chips.

Among technology giants, Microsoft gained around 2%, while Amazon eased about 2% after its recent rally. The technology sector rose 3.5%, helping offset weakness in several other sectors of the S&P 500, Reuters reported.

Earnings season beats expectations

Corporate earnings have broadly exceeded market expectations this quarter.

According to Reuters, 304 companies in the S&P 500 had reported second-quarter earnings as of last week, with 85.2% surpassing analysts’ estimates, well above the long-term average of 67.5%.

Elsewhere, Pfizer rose after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results, while McDonald’s also traded higher despite posting disappointing earnings.

Investors are also awaiting SpaceX’s first earnings report since its public listing.

Falling crude prices add to optimism

Markets also drew support from declining oil prices after signs of possible diplomatic progress in the Middle East.

Crude prices fell around 4% after a Qatari official said negotiations to resolve the regional conflict were continuing. On Tuesday, crude oil price fell below $80. Separately, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said an agreement with Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz could be reached as early as Tuesday or Wednesday.

Lower oil prices eased concerns over inflation and supported expectations of improved corporate profitability.

Trade developments boost select tech firms

Technology stocks also received support after Reuters reported that the Trump administration is drafting restrictions on imports of new Chinese data centre components.

Following the report, US photonics firms Coherent and Lumentum gained sharply as investors anticipated stronger demand for domestic suppliers.