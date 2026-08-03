Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche formally scrapped a controversial $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization fund” on Sunday, following pressure from Republican senators. This came after weeks of back-and-forth between lawmakers and the Trump administration.

The fund was part of a settlement linked to a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump against the IRS. It had drawn criticism because it could have allowed payouts to individuals involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Blanche issued a signed order stating, “The Attorney General’s May 18, 2026 Order establishing the Anti-Weaponization Fund (‘Fund’) is rescinded and shall have nor force or effect.” The order added, “This order establishes, beyond any doubt, that there is no fund.”

Deal reached with key senators

The decision followed negotiations with Republican Sens. John Cornyn of Texas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who had opposed Blanche’s nomination unless the fund was officially scrapped.

“My team and I have met with committee members and Senators over the past several weeks and addressed any concerns or outstanding questions,” Blanche wrote on X. “We have enjoyed good faith discussions, and as a result issue the following order and update with regard to the May IRS settlement. The Department always welcomes and appreciates productive engagement with all members of Congress.”

A spokesperson for Cornyn confirmed that an agreement had been reached after both senators pushed for a written commitment. Their opposition had delayed Blanche’s confirmation process.

Nomination vote approaching

Blanche’s announcement came just two days before the Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote on his nomination for attorney general.

Republicans need full support from their members in the committee to move the nomination forward, as Democrats remain opposed. An earlier vote had been postponed because Cornyn and Tillis wanted formal assurance that the fund would not be revived.

Tillis had not publicly confirmed his support as of Sunday night, though he had earlier expressed concern that Trump might try to bring the fund back.

Concerns over potential misuse

Lawmakers had raised concerns that the fund could be used to compensate individuals convicted in connection with the Jan. 6 riot.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said he would ensure that any future legislation excludes such individuals. Trump, however, had signaled support for reviving the fund, saying he would “push hard” to bring it back.

The fund itself never became operational. According to the Justice Department, no members were appointed, no money was distributed, and no claims process was created.

Tax protection terms clarified

Alongside scrapping the fund, Blanche also narrowed another part of the IRS settlement that had offered broad protection from tax audits to Trump and his family.

The updated agreement makes clear that the protection “applies by its terms only retroactively” and does not cover future tax filings. This means the president and his family can still face audits going forward.

Cornyn and Tillis had both faced political tensions with Trump in the past. Cornyn lost his primary to Trump-backed Ken Paxton, while Tillis has announced he will not seek re-election.

Despite earlier disagreements, the new agreement could clear the way for Republican support for Blanche’s confirmation. Senate Republicans are aiming to advance his nomination before the end of the week.