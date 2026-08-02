The US military has used up much of its stockpile of long-range precision missiles during the five-month war with Iran, raising concerns about readiness for future conflicts, according to three sources familiar with the data. Two of the sources told Reuters the Army has used "virtually all" of its Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) and Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM). The report said officials are concerned the drawdown could limit the U.S.'s ability to deter adversaries such as China and Russia, although President Donald Trump insisted the country still has "far more munitions than anyone in the world."