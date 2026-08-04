An 18-year-old engineering graduate from Florida has entered the Guinness World Records after becoming the world’s youngest male professor. Nathan Thomas earned the title after joining the faculty at Miami Dade College when he was 18 years and 346 days old. His achievement broke a record that had remained untouched for more than 300 years.

The previous record was set by Scottish mathematician Colin Maclaurin, who became a professor in 1717 at the age of 19, reported New York Post. Thomas also became 16 days younger than Alia Sabur, who set the record as the world’s youngest female professor in 2008 at 18 years and 362 days.

Thomas reached this milestone after years of studying far ahead of his age group. His academic journey began early. At just 10 years old, he enrolled in dual-enrolment classes at Miami Dade College while still attending school. The programme allowed him to earn college credits alongside his regular education.

At the age of 14, Thomas joined Florida International University to study electrical engineering, reported New York Post. He completed both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees with honours before turning 19. His rapid academic progress helped him qualify for a teaching position much earlier than most graduates.

How did Nathan Thomas become world’s youngest male professor?

In August 2023, Thomas returned to Miami Dade College. This time, he did not return as a student. He joined the college as a faculty member and began teaching COP 2270: C for Engineers, a programming course designed for engineering students, reported New York Post.

Thomas said teaching at his former college had always been one of his dreams, although he never expected it to happen so early in life, reported New York Post.

His appointment officially earned him recognition from Guinness World Records as the youngest male professor in history.

One challenge many people expected him to face was teaching students who were almost the same age as him. Some of his students were even older. Thomas, however, said age never became an obstacle inside the classroom.

What does Nathan Thomas plan to do next?

Thomas has no plans to stop learning. Along with teaching engineering, he has started studying law at the University of Miami School of Law. He is pursuing a Juris Doctor degree and is expected to graduate in 2028, reported New York Post.

He hopes to combine his engineering knowledge with legal expertise and build a career in intellectual property and patent law. At the same time, he wants to continue teaching engineering and help future students develop their technical skills.