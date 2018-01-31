Palestinian teenager killed by Israeli gunfire during clashes

The clashes erupted between the Israeli troops and some Palestinian youths in the village of al-Mughayar. (Reuters)

A Palestinian teenager was killed on Tuesday by Israeli troops during clashes in West Bank, officials said. Haytham Abu Ne’eem, 16, succumbed to his wounds from a gunshot in the head, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

The clashes erupted between the Israeli troops and some Palestinian youths in the village of al-Mughayar, north of Ramallah, Xinhua reported. No more casualties were reported, Palestinian sources said.

Violent clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinian protesters have been on the rise in recent months, especially after the US government announced in last December to recognize the disputed holy city of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.