The Indian consumer has proved harder to unsettle than the macroeconomic backdrop suggests. Through the March quarter (Q4 FY26) and the June quarter (Q1 FY27), demand for everyday goods and several consumer durables including ACs, refrigerators and washing machines have held up even as the West Asia conflict pushed up crude-linked packaging, freight and other input costs. Companies responded with selective price increases, smaller grammages and tighter cost management rather than passing the full shock to consumers.

That strategy appears to have worked—at least for now.

Overall FMCG value growth rose to 6.8% in the April-June quarter, up from 3.6% recorded in the preceding January-March period (Q4), pointing to a sequential recovery in demand. However, Q1 growth remained marginally below the 7.3% value growth registered in the corresponding quarter last year. Bizom tracks value growth across FMCG categories in over 8 million retail outlets. It does not report volume growth.

The resilience is notable because raw-material costs for several FMCG companies rose 8-10%, driven by crude-linked packaging, edible oils and palm oil since the Iran war began on February 28.

“FMCG (volume) growth has remained at 4.5-5% in recent quarters, even as some listed companies reported stronger-than-expected results for the June quarter,” K Ramakrishnan, Managing Director – South Asia, Worldpanel by Numerator, said.

White Goods Surge

Growth for air conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines too was strong during the March to June period, delivering double-digit gains for most white goods makers. ACs saw a growth of 20-25% year-on-year between March and June, driven by heat waves, industry executives said. Refrigerators have seen a sales growth rate of about 10-12% y-o-y during the said period. And washing machines have seen a sales growth rate of about 8-10% y-o-y in the same period. Players such as LG Electronics India reported a 15% year-on-year rise in Q1 FY27 revenue, helped by strong air-conditioner and refrigerator demand. Tata-owned Voltas saw a 19% year-on-year surge in Q1 revenue, aided by strong AC sales that crossed 1 million units.

At Dabur India, global chief executive Mohit Malhotra said rural demand grew 170 basis points faster than urban demand in the June quarter, at 6.2% versus 4.6%. The company absorbed about 10% portfolio cost inflation through a combination of a roughly 4% price increase and grammage reduction in mass packs.

“Consumer demand has been holding up amid geopolitical disruptions and packaging inflation,” said Mayank Shah, chief marketing officer at Parle Products. The FMCG industry, he said, navigated these challenges through efficiency measures while limiting price increases to around 3-5%. Urban consumption has now almost caught up with rural demand, he added, with modern trade, quick commerce and premium products supporting city demand.

Britannia Industries chief executive Rakshit Hargave pointed to a similar playbook: selective price increases and grammage cuts, particularly on packs priced above Rs 10. The company also shifted some export operations away from volatile shipping routes around the Strait of Hormuz, at the centre of the geopolitical crisis in the Middle East.

Marico managing director and chief executive Saugata Gupta offered a broader explanation. “Despite disruption and inflation, Indian consumers have remained relatively insulated compared to several other emerging markets,” he said. Larger companies, he noted, are also better placed to manage supply-chain uncertainty than smaller competitors.

The explanation is less about consumers ignoring inflation than about adapting to it. Companies have protected entry price points, shifted consumers toward promotions and premium offerings, and increasingly used modern retail and digital channels. Rural demand has been supported by a broadening consumption base, while urban shoppers have found newer avenues through quick commerce and premiumisation.

“Indian consumers are increasingly looking past historical price points, focusing increasingly on advanced technology, convenience, superior experience and overall value,” Sanjay Chitkara, director and co-chief sales and marketing officer at LG India, said. “Demand is more sustainable rather than seasonal,” he says.

“There is a premiumisation wave visible not only in large metros, but also in tier 2 and tier 3 markets. We are also dealing with a far more informed consumer and one that wants better products,”Mukundan Menon, MD, Voltas, said.

There are risks though. Numerator estimates that FMCG volume growth could moderate to 4% by the end of calendar 2026 if the Iran war deepens and the prediction of a weak monsoon in August-September holds true.

Consumer durable majors have also warned that the monsoon trajectory would be critical for rural demand in the coming months. For now, however, the bigger story is that India’s consumption engine has not stalled.