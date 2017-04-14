Nepal, China to conduct first ever joint military drill from April 16 

The 10-day long military exercise will focus on common interests like disaster management and counter-terrorism, among others. (Reuters)

The Nepal Army has said that Kathmandu and Beijing will conduct their first ever joint military exercise from April 16. Named ‘Sagarmatha Friendship-2017’, which is expected to last until April 25, the joint-military exercise is being organised with an intent of preparedness against terrorism that has posed as a serious security threat globally, reports the Kathmandu Post. Sagarmatha is the Nepali name for Mount Everest, bordering between Nepal and China.



“In a bid to give continuity of joint military training and exercises with neighboring countries and friendly nations; and in the context of terrorism that is posing as serious threat to the global peace and its possible challenges to the global security, we are holding a first-ever joint military exercise with China under the banner of ‘Sagarmatha Friendhsip-2017’, the Directorate of Public Relations (DPR) of Nepal Army said.

Nepal Army, under the ambit of Nepal’s foreign and security policies, has been regularly conducting bilateral and multilateral joint military exercises.