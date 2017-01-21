Donald Trump’s inauguration speech similar to ‘Batman’ villain Bane?

While doing a side-by-side comparison, Deadspin’s Timothy Burke pointed out that a part of the Trump’s address was similar to what Bane told the people of Gotham after taking control of their city, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (PTI)

A small part of the US President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural speech was sounded somewhat similar to the dialogues of “The Dark Knight Rises” popular villain Bane. While doing a side-by-side comparison, Deadspin’s Timothy Burke pointed out that a part of the Trump’s address was similar to what Bane told the people of Gotham after taking control of their city, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Today’s ceremony, however, has a very special meaning because today we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another or from one party to another, but we are transferring power from Washington, DC, and giving it back to you, the people,” Trump told the Washington DC crowd during his address.

And what Bane said on the steps of Gotham’s Blackgate Prison was, “We take Gotham from the corrupt! The rich! The oppressors of generations who have kept you down with myths of opportunity. And we give it to you, the people.” Trump further said, “For too long a small group in our nation’s capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost. Washington flourished but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered but the jobs left and the factories closed. The establishment protected itself but not the citizens of our country.

“Their victories have not been your victories. Their triumphs have not been your triumphs and while they celebrated in our nation’s capital, there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land. That all changes starting right here and right now because this moment is your moment. It belongs to you.” While Bane’s speech went on like, “Gotham is yours. None shall interfere. Do as you please. Start by storming Blackgate, and freeing the oppressed. Step forward those who would serve. For an army will be raised.

“The powerful will be ripped from their decadent nests and cast out into the cold world that we know and endure. Courts will be convened. Spoils will be enjoyed. Blood will be shed. The police will survive, as they learn to serve true justice. This great city… it will endure. Gotham will survive.”

You may also like to watch this:



As Trump and his wife danced, he was joined on stage by Vice-President Mike Pence and his wife Karen and all their children, including Ivanka, Don and Eric, with their spouses and partners. Trump also lip-synced the words ‘My way’ as the song was being played.

The Trumps attended the Freedom Ball, Liberty Ball at the Walter Washington Convention Center and “A Salute to Our Armed Services’ Ball at the National Building Museum.

The black-tie balls were attended by serving and retired military personnel as well as key guests of the Trumps. At the second ball, Trump repeated it has been an “amazing journey” and “now the work begins. We have to get it done and we will get it done.” He said he has “worked these last four weeks” of the campaign and promised he will not let the American people down. “I would be fighting every single day for you.” Trump clapped at the end and waved as the crowd cheered and chanted USA! USA! He too repeated the chant and gave a thumbs-up.

At the third event, the Armed Services Ball, Trump spoke briefly through video link to US military personnel stationed at the Baghram Base in Afghanistan. The military personnel took turns to congratulate Trump on his inauguration. He told the military and law enforcement officials present at the ball the job they do is “absolutely incredible”. “I like you all for a lot of reasons but I also like the fact that you all voted for me,” he said to a huge round of applause and cheers.

“We have a great country and we want to do what is appropriate. We have been pushed around by a lot of different people, lots of bad things are happening but you are going to see a big improvement,” he said. Referring to the approval by the Senate of General James Mattis as Secretary of Defence and General John Kelly as Homeland Security Secretary, Trump said “with all the people and all the politicians, the Generals get approved first. May be that’s the way it’s supposed to be.” Trump said his administration is with the military personnel “all the way. You have somebody that’s going to be right alongside of you. We are going to do it together.”

He said the courage the American armed forces have shown is “incredible” and it will be “appreciated more than ever before.” “We are going to have some people going over and seeing you soon. We are with you a thousand, thousand, thousand per cent. Keep fighting and we are going to win.” Trump again pointed out there was a large turnout for his inauguration. “Did you hear the speech,” he said referring to his inauguration address. “You are special people. I have your back. We are going to do great things for our country.I am your messenger,” he said.

Trump then called on his wife Melania to make a few remarks. She thanked the personnel for their service adding that “I am honoured to be your First Lady. We will fight, we will win and we will make America great again,” she said. Trump and Pence then cut a multi-tiered cake decorated in military colours with a sword.