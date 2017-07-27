A nine-year-old writes a heartfelt letter to Donald Trump, calls him his favourite president

Trump has accepted his friendship offer, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters at her daily news conference, during which she read out the letter and also gave an answer to questions asked by the boy named Dylan. (Reuters)

A nine-year-old boy has written a heartfelt letter to Donald Trump, calling him his favourite president and asking him to be his friend. Trump has accepted his friendship offer, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters at her daily news conference, during which she read out the letter and also gave an answer to questions asked by the boy named Dylan. “We’re going to start the White House briefing every once in a while with a letter or an email that we may receive from some of those individuals,” Sanders said, explaining the reasons for her reading out the letter from Dylan.

“My name is Dylan Harbin, but everybody calls me Pickle. I am nine years old, and you are my favourite President. I like you so much that I had a birthday about you. My cake was the shape of your hat,” Sanders said reading from the letter. He also asked Trump how much money he has to which Sanders replied that, “Dylan, I’m not sure, but I know it’s a lot”.

“You seem really nice. Can we be friends? I’m happy to say that I directly spoke to the President, Dylan, and he would be more than happy to be your friend. My picture is in here. So, if you can, see me and say hello,” Dylan said. The presidential spokesman also thanked Dylan for writing to the President. “And if you’re ever in Washington. I hope you’ll stop by and let us show you around the White House,” she added.