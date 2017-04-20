Max Bupa inks alliance with GOQii, Swiss Re to create integrated health and wellness ecosystem

The alliance combines the strength of a specialist health insurer and a digital health and wellness expert to provide holistic health and wellness offerings to the digitally-savvy customer.

Max Bupa Health Insurance has announced an exclusive three way tie-up with GOQii, a leading fitness technology player offering an integrated wellness ecosystem in India, and Swiss Re, a leading global reinsurer, to provide holistic wellness offerings.

The alliance combines the strength of a specialist health insurer and a digital health and wellness expert to provide holistic health and wellness offerings to the digitally-savvy customer. As part of the offering, Max Bupa consumers will get ready access to GOQii’s personalized wellness engine which is equipped with solutions such as health coaching and health management tools. Swiss Re will provide technical assistance to Max Bupa in creating relevant products and building expertise to create risk assessment models for future.

As a part of recent health insurance guidelines, IRDAI is laying a strong emphasis on driving the shift from ‘illness to wellness’ and is encouraging insurance companies to create offerings that cater to preventive healthcare needs of customers. With this alliance, Max Bupa has become the first health insurer in the country to partner with a digital health and fitness brand to create digitally enabled, holistic wellness solutions, tailor made to meet the evolving health needs of customers, said a company press release.

Commenting on the partnership, Ashish Mehrotra, MD & CEO, Max Bupa, said, “Over the last few years, we have seen a significant increase in uptake of health insurance among customers under the age of 35 years. This segment is very active digitally and is turning to technology to stay fit. It is predicted that by 2019, 2 out of 5 internet users will use a health app. Engagement with such tools could be as high as 50%. This gives us a huge opportunity to promote holistic wellness by leveraging personal healthcare devices that are capable of tracking and relaying medically useful information. Offering pre-emptive wellness solutions for maintaining their health is one effective way to engage with young customers and encourage them to buy health insurance. GOQii, with its rich expertise in the digital wellness space, provides an ideal platform that will help us penetrate deeper into this segment and serve the large uninsured population in the country.”

Talking about the partnership, Anika Agarwal, SVP & Head-Marketing, Digital and Direct Sales, Max Bupa said, “Of the overall health insurance purchase, currently 14% customers are digitally influenced. However, by 2020, the same is expected to be upwards of 50%. Hence, engaging with the digitally savvy customer becomes imperative. Our partnership with GOQii is of great strategic value as digital and on-the-go fitness solutions with integrated apps will be the key driver in growth of health and wellness in coming years. We are sure our strategic tie up with GOQii and Swiss Re will enable us contextualize conversations with our existing customers on the web and also decipher their lifestyle and health habits to personalize our products and service offerings.”