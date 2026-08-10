Moving abroad can change how you manage your Public Provident Fund (PPF) account, especially if you become a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) or later acquire foreign citizenship.

While an existing PPF account is not frozen when you change your residential status, there are different rules for PPF accounts that are important to know.

If you are planning to move overseas or have already settled abroad, knowing the PPF rules for NRIs can help you manage your account in a better way.

How do PPF accounts work for NRIs?

A Non-Resident Indian (NRI) cannot open a new PPF account. However, if an Indian citizen opened a PPF account while being a resident in India and subsequently became an NRI, the existing account can generally continue until its original maturity.

The benefits are available on a non-repatriation basis, meaning the PPF proceeds are subject to the applicable FEMA/banking rules when they are eventually transferred outside India.

It is therefore important for an NRI to inform the bank or post office about the change in residential status and ensure that the account and linked bank details are updated.

Key PPF rules for NRIs

● NRIs cannot open a new PPF account.

● An existing PPF account opened while the individual was a resident can continue until its original maturity.

● An NRI cannot extend the PPF account beyond maturity.

● The benefits available after becoming an NRI are on a non-repatriation basis.

● If the individual ceases to be an Indian citizen, the account is closed/deemed closed under the Government Savings Promotion rules.

● NRIs should update their residential status with the bank/post office holding the PPF account.

● Contributions and withdrawals should be made only in accordance with the applicable PPF and banking rules; simply continuing resident-Indian banking arrangements after becoming an NRI can create compliance issues.

This is the clearest way to understand the rules:

Stage PPF treatment Resident Indian + Indian citizen Can open and operate PPF subject to the normal rules. Moves abroad but remains an Indian citizen/NRI Existing PPF can continue until its maturity of 15 years; benefits are on a non-repatriation basis. It cannot be extended after maturity in 5-year blocks. Becomes a foreign citizen The citizenship change triggers the separate rule: the account is closed or deemed closed from the last day of the month preceding the month in which the person ceases to be an Indian citizen. Becomes a foreign citizen and holds OCI OCI status does not restore eligibility to open a new PPF. The citizenship-change rule continues to be relevant for the existing account.

What happens to your PPF account after moving abroad or becoming a foreign citizen?

There are two separate events:

If you move abroad but remain an Indian citizen: Your residential status may change from resident Indian to NRI, but the existing PPF account can continue until its original maturity. It cannot be extended after maturity. The account’s benefits remain on a non-repatriation basis.

If you subsequently give up Indian citizenship: This is a more significant change. Under the Government Savings Promotion General Rules, if the depositor ceases to be an Indian citizen, the account is closed or deemed to be closed from the last day of the month preceding the month in which the person ceases to be an Indian citizen. Interest thereafter is payable at the applicable Post Office Savings Account rate until closure.

Are the rules different for an OCI cardholder?

The important point is that Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) status does not make a person eligible to open a new PPF account.

For someone who was an Indian citizen and held a PPF account before becoming a foreign citizen/OCI, the citizenship change matters.

The Government Savings Promotion General Rules provide that when a depositor ceases to be an Indian citizen, the account is closed or deemed to be closed from the prescribed point – essentially the last day of the month preceding the month in which citizenship is lost.

Therefore, an OCI should not assume that the NRI rule allowing an existing PPF to run until maturity automatically continues after Indian citizenship has been surrendered.

PPF withdrawal rules for NRIs

An NRI with an existing PPF account can access the account subject to the normal PPF withdrawal/closure rules applicable to that account.

Broadly:

Withdrawal on maturity: The full balance can be withdrawn when the PPF account reaches its maturity.

The full balance can be withdrawn when the PPF account reaches its maturity. Premature closure: Premature closure is permitted only in the circumstances specified under the PPF rules, such as certain medical or higher-education requirements, and is subject to the prescribed conditions and reduction in interest. The account generally needs to have completed five financial years for these grounds. Any outstanding loan against the PPF account, along with the applicable interest, must be fully repaid before the account holder can avail of the withdrawal facility. In addition, partial withdrawal is not permitted from a discontinued PPF account. In case of premature closure, the interest payable on the PPF account will be calculated at a rate 1 percentage point lower than the rate at which interest was credited to the account from the date of opening. Alternatively, where applicable, the reduced rate will be calculated from the beginning of the current five-year block period.

Premature closure is permitted only in the circumstances specified under the PPF rules, such as certain medical or higher-education requirements, and is subject to the prescribed conditions and reduction in interest. The account generally needs to have completed five financial years for these grounds. Any outstanding loan against the PPF account, along with the applicable interest, must be fully repaid before the account holder can avail of the withdrawal facility. In addition, partial withdrawal is not permitted from a discontinued PPF account. In case of premature closure, the interest payable on the PPF account will be calculated at a rate 1 percentage point lower than the rate at which interest was credited to the account from the date of opening. Alternatively, where applicable, the reduced rate will be calculated from the beginning of the current five-year block period. After becoming an NRI: The existing PPF account can continue until its original maturity, but it cannot be extended beyond maturity. The benefits available to the NRI are on a non-repatriation basis.

The existing PPF account can continue until its original maturity, but it cannot be extended beyond maturity. The benefits available to the NRI are on a non-repatriation basis. Transfer outside India: Withdrawal from the PPF account and subsequent transfer of the funds overseas are separate matters. Any outward remittance must comply with the applicable FEMA and banking rules. PPF proceeds for an NRI are subject to the non-repatriation condition under the small-savings rules. Any subsequent transfer of funds outside India must comply with the applicable FEMA and banking rules. Depending on the nature of the funds and the account through which they are received, an authorised dealer bank may require the proceeds to be routed through an appropriate non-resident account and may apply the applicable documentation, tax and remittance limits. RBI permits eligible NRO balances to be remitted by NRIs/PIOs up to USD 1 million per financial year, subject to the applicable conditions.

NRIs should therefore check the exact status of their account and the destination account – typically an NRO account – before initiating a withdrawal.

PPF account for NRIs: What are the tax rules?

The Public Provident Fund (PPF) enjoys Exempt-Exempt-Exempt (EEE) tax status, providing tax benefits at three stages in India. Contributions of up to Rs 1.5 lakh per financial year are eligible for deduction under Section 80C under the old tax regime, subject to the applicable tax regime and conditions. The interest earned on the PPF account is exempt from income tax, and the maturity proceeds are also fully tax-exempt.

However, Indian tax exemption does not automatically mean tax exemption in the country where the NRI is tax-resident.

The country of residence may have its own rules for:

● taxation of foreign interest income;

● taxation on an accrual or receipt basis;

● reporting of foreign financial assets/accounts;

● taxation of tax-exempt Indian investments

For example, an NRI who is tax-resident in a country with worldwide taxation may have to report the PPF and/or its annual income even though India does not tax the interest.

Therefore, NRIs should not assume that PPF is tax-free in India means tax-free everywhere. The overseas tax treatment should be checked with a tax professional familiar with both India and the country of residence.

How should NRIs coordinate PPF investments with their overseas tax obligations?

NRIs should look at their PPF from two tax perspectives – India and their country of tax residence.

According to Vishwajeet Goel, Head of Pensionbazaar, a good approach is:

Determine your tax residency in both jurisdictions, where relevant. Maintain documentation showing when you became an NRI and, if applicable, when you changed citizenship. Report the PPF/account where required under the foreign country’s foreign-asset or foreign-income disclosure rules. Check whether the foreign country taxes PPF interest on an accrual basis, even though India exempts it. Check whether the country has a tax treaty with India and whether any treaty provisions affect the treatment. Keep records of contributions, annual interest, maturity value and withdrawals. Before maturity or a large withdrawal, check the FEMA/repatriation and overseas tax implications rather than deciding only on the basis of Indian taxation.

The important principle is that PPF’s tax-free status in India should not be treated as a universal tax exemption.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions.

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