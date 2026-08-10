The Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS-95) continues to cover a large number of retirees who depend on their monthly pension for financial security. According to the EPFO dashboard, the total number of current EPS-95 pensioners stands at 82,11,182.

With more than 82 lakh pensioners covered under the scheme, timely submission of the Jeevan Pramaan Patra (digital life certificate) becomes crucial to ensure uninterrupted pension payments.

For many pensioners, Aadhaar-based Face ID authentication can make this annual process simpler by allowing them to submit their life certificate digitally without the need to visit an office or bank.

November 30 is the annual deadline for retired government employees to submit their Jeevan Pramaan Patra (Life Certificate). The window opens on October 1st for retirees who are 80 years of age or older. For EPF pensioners, timely submission of the Life Certificate (LC), Digital Life Certificate (DLC), or Jeevan Pramaan Patra is essential to ensure uninterrupted pension payments.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how EPF members can submit their life certificate online and complete Aadhaar-based Face Authentication for digital submission.

How can EPF pensioners submit a digital life certificate?

To generate and submit a Digital Life Certificate (DLC), the pensioner must have a valid Aadhaar number and an active mobile number, with the Aadhaar number already registered with the Pension Disbursing Agency (PDA), such as a bank or post office.

The pensioner must also have a supported biometric authentication device, with the list of compatible devices available on the Jeevan Pramaan portal. For digital submission, a Windows PC running Windows 7 or above or an Android mobile phone/tablet running Android 4.0 or above may be used.

Step 1: Install the Jeevan Pramaan app and AadhaarFaceRD on your smartphone, which should have at least 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage with at least 500 MB free, and a camera with a resolution of at least 5 MP.

Step 2: Now open the Jeevan Pramaan App and allow all the permissions to use the app properly.

Step 3: As part of the device registration & operator identification process, enter Aadhaar number, mobile number, and e-mail address. The mobile number must be linked with Aadhaar. The screen on the left will come up following a successful OTP validation. The operator must enter his or her name and tick the box to authorise authentication.

Step 4: Now use the front camera to take a picture of your face and enter all the necessary pension information. Choose the appropriate PPO number from the dropdown menu if the page with prefilled details appears, or choose “Add new pension PPO not in List for yourself” if your required PPO number is not shown.

Step 5: Now a pop-up window will show up once you click the Submit button. In addition to the PPO number that has already been entered, the pop-up asks the pensioner if they want to produce DLC for the remaining PPO numbers. If you want to, click Yes; if not, click NO. The DLC, or Jeevan Pramaan, is successfully created and shows up on the device screen once face authentication is finished.

Step 6: After successfully generating the Digital Life Certificate (DLC), the pensioner receives an SMS on the mobile number provided during the identification process. The message contains the Pramaan ID along with a link to download the Digital Life Certificate. There is no need to physically submit the DLC to the Pension Disbursing Agency, as the certificate is automatically forwarded to the agency selected by the pensioner during the identification process.

Life Certificate: Mistakes pensioners should avoid

The biggest risk for elderly pensioners is small errors that lead to rejection or duplication. It is important to fill in key details such as the PPO number, Aadhaar number, bank account details and Aadhaar-linked mobile number exactly as per records with the Pension Disbursing Authority, since even minor mismatches are a common reason for rejection.

Aadhaar should also be linked and updated with the pension bank or post office before starting the process.

To avoid submitting duplicate life certificates, pensioners should rely on the Pramaan ID generated after submission, use it to track the status on the official portal, and check whether the certificate has been accepted or rejected.

This simple discipline helps them submit only once in a year, keep the SMS confirmation safely, and avoid repeated attempts unless there is a clear rejection. This will reduce both errors and unnecessary processing delays.

Life Certificate not submitted? What happens to your pension?

For EPFO pensioners, a Life Certificate remains valid for 12 months from the date of submission, and if a fresh certificate is not submitted before this period expires, pension payments are paused from the following cycle.

It is not a gradual reduction but a complete stoppage of income. The pension resumes only after the new Life Certificate is submitted and processed, and the delayed amount is then released. Any delay directly translates into a gap in cash flow, so tracking the validity window becomes critical rather than relying on a calendar date.

What should pensioners do if they cannot use a smartphone or face authentication?

Pensioners who are not comfortable using a smartphone or Aadhaar face authentication can take the help of a family member, caregiver or any trusted person who can act as an operator on the Jeevan Pramaan Face App and complete the process on their behalf.

If that is still not feasible, the more straightforward route is to visit a nearby bank branch or post office, where authorised staff are equipped to assist with life certificate submission. For those who are immobile, doorstep banking services offered by several banks and agencies ensure the process can be completed from home.

Pensioners who prefer to submit their Digital Life Certificate (DLC) offline can do so through various authorised centres and institutions, including the Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA), Department of Telecommunications (DoT), India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Pensioners’ Welfare Associations (PWAs), Railways and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Several banks also facilitate DLC submission, including Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India and Union Bank of India, among others. Pensioners can visit the nearest authorised centre or participating bank branch to complete the process conveniently.

Even within the digital framework, face authentication is not the only option. The Jeevan Pramaan app supports fingerprint- and iris-based biometric authentication through registered external devices, which can be more practical for some pensioners. Doorstep services offered by India Post Payments Bank and select banking partners further simplify access for elderly and immobile pensioners.

Conclusion

Aadhaar Face Authentication step makes the process easy by simplifying compliance, especially for elderly and bedridden pensioners. This process requires only an Android smartphone with a basic front camera and internet access, without the need for external biometric devices, physical visits, or paperwork.

It works seamlessly when supported by the Aadhaar FaceRD service running in the background, which is essential for successful authentication. For those who are immobile, a family member can complete the process as an operator by capturing the pensioner’s face from home.

The Digital Life Certificate is then automatically sent to the Pension Disbursing Office, with a confirmation and Pramaan ID shared via SMS. The Aadhaar Face Authentication step removes the need for physical presence, preserves dignity, and ensures continuity of pension without the logistical challenges that many elderly individuals previously faced.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions.

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