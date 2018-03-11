7th Pay Commission: Latest news today 2018 – Long wait likely to end finally! Pay hike from April

7th Pay Commission latest news today 2018: The government is likely to increase the pay with effect from April

7th Pay Commission latest news today 2018: Putting an end to long wait, Central government staff are likely to get a hike in their salaries from next month. As promised by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in 2016, the Centre is likely to hike salaries of lower-level Central government employees as per the 7th Pay Commission recommendations from April. Staff deriving salaries from pay matrix level 1 to five will see a salary hike.

As per reports, the NDA government is planning to increase the minimum pay from Rs 18,000 to Rs 21,000.

The fitment factor is also set to increase from 2.57 times to 3.00 times, as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. However, the Central government employees have demanded a spike in the fitment factor to 3.68 times, contrary to the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission or 7CPC, which recommends the fitment factor to be raised three times.

It is also important to add that the increase will differ based on the pay matrix level. This is said to be government’s conscious effort to reduce the income disparity between the high-end and low-level government employees. Thereby, the already well-paid employees may not reap beyond ordinary benefits. Notably, in order to shrink the uneven income, the finance ministry, on February 12, had directed the merger of all Group B officers with Group C staff cadres of all Directorates under Central Board of Excise and Customs. This was seen as a pioneer attempt to merge the officers with the staff cadres. In order to resolve the issue of pay anomalies, the Narendra Modi-led NDA government has formed National Anomaly Committee (NAC) in September 2016.

7th Pay Commission in Tripura!

Meanwhile, newly-elected Chief Minister of Tripura, Biplab Deb Kumar has announced that the Tripura government will constitute an expert committee to see for the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations for the state government employees. It is worth mentioning here that BJP has promised to implement the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission in the state during its election campaign.

The announcement by Tripura CM comes a week after Gujarat state government announced 7th Pay Commission benefits for about 8.77 lakh people ( over 4.65 lakh Gujarat government employees and more than 4.12 lakh pensioners). Reportedly, the Vijay Rupani led Gujarat government will start to pass out these benefits to employees from this month onwards.