5 lesser- known features of Aadhaar you must know

What has actually made Aadhaar so unique that today it is being used as a more reliable and authenticated means for identifying and tracking records? It has also become a medium for doing cashless transactions. Aadhaar is going to be the single card in future which will help each and every individual to ease out their working life. Moreover, Aaadhar is designed in a simple way with an advanced open source technology which is actually making things easy for the common man.

Here are five lesser-know features of Aadhaar that one must know:

Unique De-duplication Process

Aadhaar is unique as it is based on the process of demographic and biometric de-duplication. The de-duplication process compares a resident individual’s demographic and biometric information, which is collected during the process of enrolment. It is then matched with the records in the UIDAI database to verify if the resident is already in the database or not. An individual needs to enrol for Aadhaar only once and after going through the de-duplication process only one Aadhaar card gets generated. In case the resident individual enrols for more card, the subsequent enrolments automatically get rejected.

Nationwide Portability

Throughout the country Aadhaar gives portability, as it can be authenticated and verified from anywhere online. This is one important feature as millions of Indians migrate from one city or state to another or from a rural area to urban centers etc.

Devoid of Intelligence

Aadhaar number is a random number which is free from any intelligence. A person who is willing to enroll has to provide minimum demographic along with their biometric information during the enrolment process held at Aadhaar Seva Kendra. The Aadhaar enrolment process does not record any details related to caste, religion, health, income, geography, etc.

Technology Architectural Advancement

The UID architecture is open, scalable and can be accessible very easily by the authorities. All the residents’ data is stored centrally, even though the authentication is done online from anywhere across the country. Aadhaar authentication service is built to handle 100 million authentications a day which shows that Aadhaar is highly built with technological advancement.

Open Source Technologies

Open source architecture prohibits the any kind of specific storage on specific computer hardware. It is not dependent on any specific OS, specific database vendor, or any specific vendor technologies to scale. Such applications are built using open source or open technologies and structured to address scalability in a vendor-neutral manner and allow co-existence of heterogeneous hardware within the same application.