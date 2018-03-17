  3. Forex reserves rise to $421.487 billion

Forex reserves rise to $421.487 billion

India's foreign exchange reserves rose by $728.90 million as on March 9 to $421.487 billion, data from the RBI show. Foreign currency assets (FCA), which form a key component of reserves, rose by $689.10 million from the previous week to $396.331 billion.

By: | Mumbai | Published: March 17, 2018 4:02 AM
India’s foreign exchange reserves, Foreign currency assets, US, International Monetary Fund, Special drawing rights, IMF, Gold reserves Special drawing rights (SDR) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose by .6 million from the previous week to .534 billion. (Reuters)

India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by $728.90 million as on March 9 to $421.487 billion, data from the RBI show. Foreign currency assets (FCA), which form a key component of reserves, rose by $689.10 million from the previous week to $396.331 billion. FCAs are maintained in major currencies like US dollar, euro, pound sterling, Japanese yen etc. Movement in the FCA occurs mainly on account of purchase and sale of foreign exchange by the RBI, income arising out of the deployment of foreign exchange reserves, external aid receipts of the government and revaluation of assets. Gold reserves rose by $26.50 million to $21.549 billion.

Special drawing rights (SDR) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose by $5.6 million from the previous week to $1.534 billion. SDR is an international reserve asset created by the IMF and allocated to its members in proportion of their quota at the IMF. The reserve position in the IMF rose by $7.7 million to $2.071 billion.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top