Demonetisatoin has not impacted sowing; farmers managed to fight note ban via credit, use of old currency notes

Improved water storage in reservoirs and higher crop prices (particularly of wheat, pulses and corn) are leading to an increase in sown area. Farmers have largely managed the sowing activity through credit and wide-spread acceptances of old currency notes during the peak sowing time.

Overall, fertiliser sales volumes marginally declined by 7% in Oct and Nov. The dip was largely led by fall in urea sales (down 21.9%), while non-urea fertiliser sales grew (16.6%). Lower carry-forward inventory from the Kharif season and credit extension helped allay the adverse impact of currency shortage.

Within agriculture inputs segment, agrochemicals sales were the most impacted (8-15% dip) with farmers preferring curative rather than preventive spraying, thereby down trading for low-priced products and on steep decline in horticulture produce prices (down 25% y-o-y) due to currency shortage. Agriculture input companies’ India business was affected last year (same time; in Q3FY16) due to drought and lower crop area.