Asian markets are trading lower in early Tuesday trade. US stock futures are largely steady, while crude oil prices remain elevated with Brent above $91 a barrel. GIFT Nifty has started the morning session down 33 points or 0.14% at 24,193.

Indian benchmark indices closed lower on Monday, with the Sensex falling 307.24 points, or 0.40%, to 76,957.27, while the Nifty 50 declined 95.25 points, or 0.39%, to 24,080.40.

Key global and domestic cues for September 1, 2026

Asian Markets

Asian markets started Tuesday under pressure. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.91%, while the broader Topix remained largely unchanged. South Korea’s Kospi and the small-cap Kosdaq both declined more than 1% in early trade. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was also under pressure, slipping 0.36%.

US futures

US stock futures were largely flat on Tuesday, with Dow Jones Industrial Average futures up 48 points, while S&P 500 futures gained less than 0.1% and Nasdaq-100 futures were little changed.

US markets

US stocks ended lower in the previous session, with the S&P 500 closing down 0.33% to 7,686.14 and the Nasdaq Composite slipping 0.12% to 26,370.89. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 374.09 points, or 0.70%, to 53,185.90.

Crude oil

Crude oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, with Brent crude rising 0.65% to $91.07 a barrel, while US crude oil gained 1.05% to $86.66 a barrel.

Gold rate today

On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at $4,078 an ounce.

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,56,760 per 10 grams. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,56,760 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,17,570. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,36,304.

Silver rate today

On COMEX, Silver prices traded at $57.86 per troy ounce.

Silver prices in India stood at Rs 254.90 per gram, while the price was Rs 2,54,900 per kilogram.

FII, DII data

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold Rs 7,985.88 crore worth equities on August 31, their biggest single-day outflow in August, amid heavy MSCI rebalancing activity. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), meanwhile, bought a net Rs 4,588.88 crore, according to NSE data.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.02% higher at 99.43. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies.

The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee appreciated 0.23% to close at 95.17 to the dollar on August 31.

Top sectors in Monday’s trade

In the last trading session, sugar stocks gained 4.07%, emerging as the top-performing sector. Ethanol stocks followed with a 1.89% rise, while rubber stocks advanced 1.65%. Textiles stocks also ended higher, gaining 1.45%.

Group-wise stocks – Gainers and losers

In the last trading session, Modis Group led the group-wise gainers, rising 4.65%, followed by Arvind Mafatlal Group at 2.89% and Pennar Group at 2.23%.

On the other side, Essel Group was the biggest loser, falling 7.30%, while Adani Group declined 5.96%. GMR Group also slipped 4.68%, and Emami Group fell 3.87%.