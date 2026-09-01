Small cap funds have delivered impressive returns since the March-2020 lows, attracting both seasoned investors as well as a growing number of first-equity participants.

In the last five years, the Nifty Smallcap 250 – TRI index has delivered a CAGR of 17.3%, compared to 9.8% in Nifty 100 – TRI index.

On YTD basis, the Nifty Smallcap 250 – TRI index has delivered a 11.1%, compared to -4% in Nifty 100 – TRI index.

Even as geopolitical tensions intensified in West Asia and crude oil prices crossed $100 a barrel, many small- and mid-cap stocks recovered quickly and outperformed their large-cap peers.

This raises an important question: are small cap funds still worth considering, or has the opportunity passed?

Let us first understand what is driving the inflows in small cap funds…

Small caps have shown remarkable resilience

Small-cap companies have delivered strong earnings growth over the last few quarters, which triggered a rally in the segment. Excluding oil & gas, Nifty Smallcap 250 companies posted a robust 34% YoY earnings growth, compared to 26% YoY growth in mid caps, and 21% YoY growth in large caps for Q1FY27.

Domestic liquidity has been another major source of support.

Strong systematic investment plan (SIP) contributions and continued participation from domestic institutional and retail investors have reduced the market’s dependence on foreign portfolio flows.

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This has helped the broader market absorb periods of global volatility and geopolitical uncertainty.

In July 2026, small cap mutual funds attracted inflows worth Rs 77.68 bn, the highest inflow among equity fund categories, while large cap funds saw outflows of Rs 13.22 bn.

Valuations could play spoilsport

Smaller companies have greater room to expand compared to large-sized businesses that already dominate their industries.

India’s long-term economic growth, infrastructure spending, manufacturing investment, formalisation of the economy, and favourable demographic could create opportunities for today’s small companies to become tomorrow’s mid or large-cap businesses.

That said, recent inflows should not automatically be interpreted as evidence that another period of exceptional returns is about to begin.

The sharp rise in small-cap stocks has made valuations increasingly difficult to ignore.

The broader market continues to trade at a substantial premium to large caps and above its historical valuation averages, even though they have cooled down from the peak of 2024.

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The Nifty Smallcap 250 index trades at a PE ratio of 34 as of early August 2026, roughly 21% above its 5-year median of 28.2.

But high valuations do not necessarily mean that the market segment will fall immediately. They do, however, reduce the margin of safety, and thus, even a modest earnings disappointment can trigger a sharp correction.

This is particularly important because small-cap stocks tend to be more volatile than their large-cap counterparts. They can also face liquidity constraints during periods of market stress.

Therefore, a correction of 20% or more should not be viewed as an extraordinary event for a small-cap portfolio.

The case for small caps is now more selective

Going forward, small cap stocks with strong earnings potential will likely drive the market.

Companies with strong balance sheets, scalable business models, sustainable competitive advantages, and favourable sectoral tailwinds are better positioned to justify premium valuations.

This means the next phase of small-cap investing could be considerably more stock-specific than the broad-based rally seen previously.

For investors, this makes fund selection important.

Rather than choosing a scheme simply because it has delivered superior returns in recent past, investors should examine its investment philosophy, portfolio concentration, consistency across market cycles, risk ratios, and the experience of the fund-management team.

The 1-year returns of the small-cap fund category highlights why recent performance needs to be viewed with a grain of salt.

While the top-performing small-cap scheme during the period delivered a CAGR of about 32%, the bottom performer returned negative 1.2%, compared with 8.2% for the Nifty Smallcap 250 TRI.

Such wide gap demonstrates that fund selection can have a meaningful impact on outcomes.

Remember that the top performer of a particular year may not continue to be so in the following year.

The bottom line

The long-term growth potential of India’s smaller companies remains compelling, supported by economic expansion, manufacturing, and infrastructure growth, domestic consumption, and robust corporate earnings.

At the same time, elevated valuations, geopolitical risks, volatile crude-oil prices, and the inherent volatility of smaller companies mean investors should temper their expectations.

The key is to avoid treating small-cap funds as a quick-money-making vehicle.

For investors with a long-term investment horizon and the ability to withstand sharp market swings, small cap funds can still be worth considering.

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Those with shorter horizons or lower tolerance for volatility may be better served by a large-cap biased portfolio that may offer better stability.

Ultimately, the question is not whether small caps will rise or fall next. It is whether you as an investor can remain disciplined through both outcomes.

So, the bottom line here is – Don’t avoid small caps, but don’t chase them either. For long-term investors, a measured allocation, disciplined SIPs, and realistic return expectations may be a more prudent strategy than trying to predict the perfect entry point.

As always maintaining a diversified portfolio can help generate optimal risk-adjusted returns. Categories like large-cap funds and flexi cap funds can form the core of the portfolio, while small cap funds can serve has satellite allocation.

Happy investing.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such. Learn more about our recommendation services here…

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