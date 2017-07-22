Tomato crisis: As prices hit Rs 100 in various parts of country, some traders hire armed guards to stop theft

Since past few weeks, the prices of tomato have skyrocketed owing to crop damage in producing states. (ANI)

The vegetable market in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city is under strict vigilance nowadays. Round the clock, a man with arms guards the area and keep an eye on the happenings. All this effort is going on to save – tomatoes! Yes, you read that right. The reason might tickle your funny bone but it is true. As prices of tomatoes soared, there have been incidents of tomatoes being stolen wholescale from the market. To stop this, the sellers have appointed a guard and asked him to keep a vigil so no such incident would be repeated, reports news agency ANI. However, it is not only Indore, similar incidents of tomatoes being stolen have been reported from other parts of the nation as well. According to ANI, around 300 kilograms of tomatoes were stolen from the vegetable market in Mumbai’s Dahisar on Thursday (July 20). The tomatoes were worth Rs 70,000. The police have lodged a case in the matter. A case has also been registered against unknown people, as the market did not have CCTV cameras and the cops have been unable to nab the thieves.

Since past few weeks, the prices of tomato have skyrocketed owing to crop damage in producing states. Taking note of the situation, the government had earlier said that it is keeping a close watch on price movements. In a PTI report, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan had called it a perishable item and assured that the government is keeping a close watch on prices as well as on artificial shortage of supplies. In this effort, the government had also asked the states to be vigilant so that there is no artificial shortage of supplies and price hike, Paswan had said.

However, the tomato prices are still ruling high and have even touched Rs 100 per kilogram in retail markets in various parts of the country, reports The Indian Express. In a bad news for consumers, the price is expected to remain the same until its productions improved.