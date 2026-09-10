The domestic equity market traded on a subdued note by midday on September 10, with the Nifty 50 hovering around 23,460 and the BSE Sensex above 74,850. Crude oil prices moving above $100 a barrel remained a key concern for the market, while several stocks gained on company-specific orders, business updates and product developments.

Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour –

Infrastructure

Enviro Infra Engineers share price was trading 1.88% higher by midday after its step-down subsidiary Suyog Urja received a Rs224.19 crore letter of intent from Tata Power Renewable Energy for EPC turnkey work on a 180 MW NTPC wind power project at Parli, Maharashtra. The project includes foundations for 58 wind turbine generators, balance-of-plant work, a storage yard, access roads and a 33 kV transmission line, with execution scheduled by March 31, 2027.

IRB Infrastructure Developers share price was up 2.83% by midday after the company reported a 25% year-on-year rise in toll revenue to Rs807 crore in August, compared with Rs646 crore a year earlier. IRB MP Expressway contributed Rs172 crore, while IRB Golconda Expressway and IRB Ahmedabad Vadodara Super Express Tollway contributed Rs88 crore and Rs80 crore, respectively.

Shakti Pumps

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd. share price gained 9.43% by midday after the company disclosed a Rs235.92 crore order from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company for 10,000 off-grid solar photovoltaic water pumping systems.

The order covers 3 HP, 5 HP and 7.5 HP pumps under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana and includes supply, transportation, installation, testing and commissioning, with execution expected within 60 days. The order is equivalent to about 27% of the company’s consolidated revenue of Rs858.67 crore reported for the April-June quarter of FY27.

Ather Energy

Ather Energy Ltd. share price gained 4.3% by midday as market attention remained focused on its new Konarc electric scooter and the company’s growth prospects. The model, launched in August, is built on Ather’s new EL platform and fifth-generation Bedrock battery pack, which comes with a 10-year or 1,00,000-km warranty. The company also reduced its Q1 FY27 net loss to Rs51.09 crore from Rs178.23 crore a year earlier, while revenue grew nearly 89%.

Oil Producers

Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. share price gained over 2% by midday, while Oil India share price also advanced over 2% as Brent crude moved above $100 a barrel following rising concerns over supply disruptions in the Middle East. Higher crude prices can support realisations for upstream producers, although the impact also depends on production levels and other operating factors.

Oil Marketing Companies

Indian Oil Corporation share price was nearly flat by midday, while Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. gained 0.26% and Hindustan Petroleum rose 1% as the market assessed the impact of crude prices above $100 a barrel. Higher crude costs can pressure refining and marketing margins if fuel prices are not adjusted quickly enough to pass through the increase.

Paint stocks

Asian Paints Ltd. share price declined 0.55% by midday, while Indigo Paints fell 1.28% as higher crude prices raised concerns over input costs for paints and related petroleum-based raw materials. The effect on margins will depend on the ability of companies to manage costs and pass higher expenses through pricing.

Tyre stocks

Apollo Tyres Ltd. share price declined 1.22% by midday, while MRF share price gained 0.32% as the tyre sector reacted to crude prices above $100 a barrel. Higher oil prices can raise the cost of synthetic rubber and other petroleum-linked inputs, putting pressure on margins if the increase is not offset through pricing or cost management.

Aviation stocks

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. share price declined 0.74% by midday, while Spicejet Ltd. fell 0.64% as crude oil prices crossed the $100-a-barrel mark. Aviation turbine fuel is a major operating expense for airlines, making a sustained increase in crude prices a potential pressure on operating costs and profitability.

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries Ltd. share price was affected by the mixed impact of higher crude prices on its integrated business. Its upstream oil operations can benefit from stronger crude realisations, while higher feedstock costs can weigh on petrochemicals, leaving the overall impact dependent on refining and petrochemical margins.

ESDS Software Solution

ESDS Software Solution share price gained 10% by midday, extending its post-listing rally and hitting the upper circuit for the second consecutive session at the revised 10% limit. The stock has risen sharply from its Rs429 IPO issue price since listing, with the company attracting strong market interest following its debut and subsequent upper-circuit sessions.