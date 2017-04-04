Mango exports set to rise 10% this season

Shipments are expected to touch 45,000 tonne on the back of a good crop. (Source: IE)

Mango exports from the country this season are expected to rise around 10-15% on the back of a good crop, said top officials. Already 2,10,000 mango orchards have registered on MangoNet – a system established by APEDA that has made it mandatory for exporters to pick mangoes for exports only from the registered growers. Last year, the country had exported some 35,000 tonne and this is expected to go up to 45,000 tonne this season, top officials of the Maharashtra State Marketing Board (MSAMB) said. Maharashtra is the largest mango exporter in the country and accounts for over 80% of the total export. The response from the growers of Karnataka and Gujarat has been pretty good, officials said.

MangoNet is an online traceability system that keeps a registry of mango growers and exporters and enable importers in the EU to check complete details of their shipments — on the lines of the successful ‘Grapenet’. According to the top officials, the first batch of exports has commenced to the Gulf and Europe, and the exports to the US should begin from April 10. According to Milind Akare, MD of MSAMB, preparations have been made for the export of some 1,000 tonne to the US against the 600 tonne exported last year.

According to DM Sable, AGM in charge of exports, both the irradiation plants at Vashi and Lasalgaon are ready for the irradiation process which is mandatory for exports to the US market. The first inspector from the US is expected to arrive on April 5 and the second inspector should arrive by April 8-9. Therefore, the exports should commence in a couple of days, he said. Last year, the first consignment of mangoes to the US commenced on April 3, he said. Mango arrivals begin in full swing only after the festival of Gudi Pawada and therefore exports as well commence from this period.

In addition to the US, around 5,000 tonnes are expected to be exported to the Europe. For Europe, the produce has to go through hot-water treatment while vapour heat treatment is mandatory for export to Japan. This year, a new market has opened up in South Korea, for which, Pest Risk Analysis is mandatory. Govind Hande, senior official of the Maharahstra Horticulture Department, said that most growers already follow this practice. The EU had imposed a temporary ban on Alphonso mangoes and four vegetables from India, stating that it had found fruit fly infestation in the fruit and the ban on the mango was later lifted a couple of years ago.

Besides Europe, Mauritius has already granted market access to Indian mangoes subject to phytosanitary certification. Switzerland has also lifted the ban on Indian mangoes. New markets have also opened up in Canada, Malaysia, New Zealand, South Korea, North Korea and Australia.