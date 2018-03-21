SSC Recruitment 2018: Application process begins at www.ssc.nic.in, how to apply at official website

SSC CPO Recruitment 2018: The process for online application for the examinations has begun and those who aspire to appear for the exam should apply via the official website of SSC, www.ssc.nic.in

SSC CPO Recruitment 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released an official notification on its website relating to SSC Delhi Police Sub-Inspector (SI), CAPF & CISF Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI) Examination 2018 through their employment news from March 3 to March 9, 2018. The process for online application for the examinations has begun and those who aspire to appear for the exam should apply via the official website of SSC, www.ssc.nic.in and the last date for submitting the application is April 2, 2018 up to 5 PM. A total of 1223 vacancies can be filled up for the above posts along with ASI posts in CISF. Out of the total number of notified posts, 150 vacancies fall under Delhi Police while rest 1073 vacant positions are under the CAPFs (BSF, ITBP, SSB, CISF). The age limit for the post of Delhi Police Sub-Inspector (SI), CAPF & CISF Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI) Examination 2018 is between the parameter of 20 to 25 years as on August 1, 2018. This means that the candidate should be born not before August 2, 1993 and not later than August 1, 1998.

Salary Structure:

Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs)

Pay scale: Rs 35400 – Rs 112400

Post is classified as Group ‘B’ (Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministerial

Sub Inspector (Executive) – (Male/ Female) in Delhi Police

Pay scale: Rs 35400 – Rs 112400

Post is classified as Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted) by Delhi Police

Assistant Sub-Inspector (Executive) in CISF

Pay scale: Rs 29200 – Rs 92300

Post is classified as Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted)

Notification Details:

Advertisement No: 3/1/2018–P&P-II

Important dates:

Last Date of Application: April 2, 2018, at 5 PM

Date of Examination Paper I: June 4, 2018, to June 10, 2018

Date of Examination Paper II: December 1, 2018

Vacancy Details:

Delhi Police Sub- Inspector (Male) – 97 Posts

Delhi Police Sub- Inspector (Female) – 53 Posts

CAPFs Sub Inspector (GD) – 1073 Posts

Eligibility Criteria:

Sub-Inspector (SI), CAPF & CISF Assistant Sub-Inspector

Educational/Technical Qualification & Experience: The candidate should have a relevant Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university or equivalent. The valid driving license is essential for applying to the post of Sub Inspector in Delhi Police.

Age Limit: 20 – 25 years (Reservation applicable as per the Government of India norms)

Selection Process: Selection will be on the basis of performance in the multi-stage recruitment process. The process will consist of Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

How to apply:

Step 1: Go to the link ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the tab that says, ‘Apply’

Step 3: Click on ‘CAPF’

Step 4: Follow the link ‘Click Here to Apply’

Step 5: Read the instructions given

Step 6: Fill up the online Registration Form. On submission of the Registration Form, Registration ID and password will be provided

Step 7: Fill the application form

Step 8: Submit the information

Step 9: Pay the examination fee

Step 10: Take a print out of the same for the future purpose

Application Fee: Rs 100

Examination Scheme:

PAPER-I

General Intelligence Reasoning

General Knowledge and General Awareness

Quantitative Aptitude

English Comprehension

PAPER-II

English language & Comprehension

Examination date:

Paper I – June 4, 2018 to June 10, 2018

Paper II – December 1, 2018

Physical Endurance Test (PET) (For all posts)

For male candidates only:

1. 100 meters race in 16 seconds

2. 1.6 Km race in 6.5 minutes

3. Long Jump: 3.65 metres in 3 chances

4. High Jump: 1.2 metres in 3 chances

5. Shot put (16 Lbs): 4.5 metres in 3 chances

For female candidates only:

1. 100 metres race in 18 seconds

2. 800 metres race in 4 minutes

3. Long Jump: 2.7 metres in 3 chances

4. High Jump: 0.9 metres in 3 chances