ISRO recruitment 2017: Notification declared for 84 vacancies at sac.gov.in; check last date and other details

ISRO recruitment 2017: The Space Applications Centre (SAC), Ahmedabad, one of the lead Centres of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has announced 84 vacancies under various posts on sac.gov.in. Candidates who are interested to apply can now refer to the official website. In its official notification, ISRO said it will appoint Junior Research Fellows (JRF), Research Associates (RA), Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant and Technician in various posts. Candidates must note that the online applications will be accepted till 1730 hours of 17/11/2017.

1. Junior Research Fellows (JRF): 58 posts

Educational qualification: Candidates should have Master’s degree with NET or equivalent qualification. Candidates should have First Class with 65% marks or above (Aggregate of all Semesters / Years) or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.84 on a 10 scale or equivalent from recognized University/Institution.

Fellowship amount (JRF): For 1st & 2nd year Rs 25000 per month. For the subsequent years Rs 28000/- per month

2. Research Associates: 14 posts

Educational qualification: Doctorate or equivalent degree in Science/Engineering/Technology or having 3 years of research, teaching and design development experience after ME./M.Tech.with at least one research paper in Science Citation Indexed (SCI) journal. (First Class with 60% marks or above (Aggregate of all Semesters / Years) or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.5 on a 10 scale from recognized University/Institution in the relevant subject).

Research Associateship amount:

Research Associate – I Rs 36000 per month.

Research Associate – II Rs 38000 per month.

Research Associate – III Rs 40000 per month.

3. Technical Assistant (Electronics / Electronics & Telecommunication): 02 posts.

Pay scale: Level – 7 in the Pay Matrix ( Rs 44,900 – 1,42,400)

Essential Qualification: Diploma with First class in Electronics / Electronics & Telecommunication Engg. from recognized Institutions/Board/University.

4. Technical Assistant (Computer Science/ Information Technology): 01 post.

Pay scale: Level – 7 in the Pay Matrix ( Rs 44,900 – 1,42,400)

Essential Qualification: Diploma with First class in Computer Science/Information Technology from recognized Institutions/Board/University.

5. Technical Assistant (Mechanical): 01 post.

Pay scale: Level – 7 in the Pay Matrix ( Rs 44,900 – 1,42,400)

Essential Qualification: Diploma with First class in Mechanical Engg. from recognized Institutions/Board/University.

6. Scientific Assistant (Computer Science/ Information Technology): 01 post.

Pay scale: Level – 7 in the Pay Matrix ( Rs 44,900 – 1,42,400)

Essential Qualification: B.Sc. in Computer Science/Information Technology with First class from recognized University.

7. Scientific Assistant (Physics/ Applied Physics): 03 posts.

Pay scale: Level – 7 in the Pay Matrix ( Rs 44,900 – 1,42,400)

Essential Qualification: B.Sc. in Physics/Applied Physics with First class from recognized University.

8. Scientific Assistant –A (Multimedia): 01 post.

Pay scale: Level – 7 in the Pay Matrix ( Rs 44,900 – 1,42,400)

Essential Qualification: B.Sc. in Multimedia/Animation (minimum 3 years duration) with First class from UGC/AICTE/Govt. recognized Colleges/Institutions

9. Technician ‘B’ (Electrician): 02 posts.

Pay scale: Level – 3 in the Pay Matrix ( Rs 21,700 – 69,100)

Essential Qualification: Matric + ITI/NTC/NAC in Electrician Trade

10. Technology / Information & Communication Technology System Maintenance / Information Technology & Electronics System Maintenance): 01 post.

Pay scale: Level – 3 in the Pay Matrix ( Rs 21,700 – 69,100)

Essential Qualification: Matric + ITI/NTC/NAC in Information Technology/ Information & Communication Technology System Maintenance/ Information Technology & Electronics System Maintenance Trade.