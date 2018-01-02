Indian Oil recruitment 2018: Vacancies announced for 130 important posts at iocl.com, check last date to apply

IOCL recruitment 2018: The Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has announced 98 vacancies for Diploma holder and 12th pass candidates at iocl.com. (Website)

IOCL recruitment 2018: The Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has announced 98 vacancies for Diploma holder and 12th pass candidates at iocl.com. As per the official notification, the company will be hiring 52 diploma holders in engineering and another 46 Higher Secondary Pass Heavy Vehicle Driving Hands in Workmen category. Candidates who are eligible and interested must note that the last date to apply online is January 29, 2018. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has announced these vacancies in the Southern Region.

In another job notification, the Indian Oil Corporation has announced vacancies to fill up the posts of Technical Non-Executives in the Pipelines Division at iocl.com. Interested and eligible candidates must note that the last date to apply online is on or before January 15, 2018, till 6 pm. As per the official notification, a total of 32 vacancies will be filed under this recruitment. The selection process shall consist of Written Test and Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT). Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT) shall be qualifying in nature only. Final merit list shall be prepared based on the marks secured in Written Test of only those candidates who are considered FIT in SPPT. The candidate has to secure a minimum of 40% marks in Written Test to qualify for SPPT, the official notification read.

IOCL recruitment 2018: Here are the details regarding the vacancies:-

Workmen: 98 Posts

Engineering Assistant – 22 posts

Technical Attendant in Grade I – 10 posts.

IOCL recruitment 2018: Here is how to apply:-

Candidates meeting the above-prescribed eligibility criteria should visit IOCL Pipelines recruitment portal at — plis.indianoilpipelines.in. Candidates are advised to follow the procedure mentioned in above recruitment portal. In case of any difficulty with respect to filling online application or making the online payment, please refer to FAQ/How to apply options available in the portal. The portal for submitting online application was operative from 26.12.2017 till 1800 hrs of 15.01.2018. Paper-based applications will NOT be accepted.

For Workmen post the candidates will have to visit iocl.com to get more details.

Here is the official notification:-

IOCL Southern Region office address:

Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Nungambakkam High Rd, Tirumurthy Nagar, Nungambakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600006.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected based on either written exam/interview.

About IOCL:

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), commonly known as Indian Oil is a state-owned oil and gas company headquartered in New Delhi. It is the largest commercial enterprise in the country. It is ranked 1st in Fortune India 500 list for year 2016 and 168th in Fortune’s ‘Global 500’ list of world’s largest companies in the year 2017. As of 31st March, 2017 IndianOil’s employee strength is 33,135, out of which 16,545 are in the officer cadre.