50 lakh Indian youths may get jobs by this programme of Vodafone – How this programme works?

Vodafone on Tuesday announced an international future jobs programme to provide career guidance and access to training content programme. (Reuters)

Vodafone on Tuesday announced an international future jobs programme to provide career guidance and access to training content programme. Vodafone has announced that the programme will help 50 lakh youths in India. The jobs programme is known as ‘What will you be?’ and will be launched by 2022 for 18 countries. This is the largest digital skills and jobs initiative by Vodafone in the world. As a part of this initiative, Vodafone has also developed Future Jobs Finder which is a new online platform accessible to all youth for career guidance, access to relevant training and search meaningful jobs in the digital economy globally.

Here is how the Future Jobs Finder works:

Step 1: The Future Jobs Finder ask series of quick psychometric tests designed to identify each individual’s aptitudes and interests and then map these to the most appropriate job category in the digital economy.

Step 2: The individual is directed to specific job opportunities in their chosen location. Users can also access relevant online digital skills training on this platform, where several courses are available free of cost.

Step 3: On completing the tests, users also receive a summary of their skills and interests that can be used on their C.V. or in

a job application.

Sunil Sood, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Vodafone India, said, “India has one of the youngest populations in the world. The vision of digital India, to which we are all committed, requires an abundance of digital skills and new learnings. Over time, every workplace will go digital, creating new roles and accelerating the demand for a wide range of specialist technical skills relevant to a digital economy. With this programme, we want to prepare 5 million young people across India to be future fit for workplaces of the new world.”

Over the last year, Vodafone has worked with specialist psychologists, careers advisers and training providers to develop a smartphone-based service – called the Future Jobs Finder.