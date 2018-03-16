1,000 jobs coming up at Infosys

Infosys had inaugurated its first technology and innovation hub in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Reuters)

India’s second largest IT exporter Infosys on Thursday said it will open a technology and innovation hub in Hartford, Connecticut. The company in a press release also said that it would hire 1,000 American workers in the state by 2022. The new centre would be the Bengaluru-based company’s second technology and innovation Hub in the United States. Infosys had inaugurated its first technology and innovation hub in Indianapolis, Indiana. The new hub will include insurance and healthcare labs that focus on smart underwriting, claims fraud, IoT and Cloud, and will employ cutting-edge data security and data-sharing features to help Infosys clients comply with all applicable privacy laws while promoting innovation. “We are excited to announce the expansion of our presence in Connecticut and to create 1,000 technology jobs in the state,” said Infosys president Ravi Kumar. “This investment will further strengthen our ability to serve clients’ needs throughout the New England region and expand the local workforce to help our clients compete in the rapidly digitising insurance, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors,” he added.

In May 2017, Infosys had announced its plans to strengthen its US operation and increase local hiring in that country. Infosys, during former CEO Vishal Sikka’s period, had announced a plan of hiring 10,000 local talent in the US. The new centre is expected to accelerate the recruitment of local talent in the US and also strengthen the company’s insurance, manufacturing and healthcare business. This will also give the company proximity to its leading insurance and healthcare customers.