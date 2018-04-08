Unbelievable but true! Here’s how you can buy iPhone 6s Plus (32 GB) for Rs 19,999

Apple iPhone 6s Plus, the smartphone that was launched way back in 2015 still holds a strong footprint in the market today.

Apple iPhone 6s Plus, the smartphone that was launched way back in 2015 still holds a strong footprint in the market today. The Apple iPhone 6s Plus was touted as one of the most advanced smartphones of its time. At the time of the launch, the iPhone 6s Plus 64 GB variant used to sell for Rs. 82,000 and the 128 GB variant for Rs. 92,000. However, there is a 32 GB variant as well for the smartphone, which is now listed at Rs 38,999 on Flipkart. However, you can get it for as less as Rs 19,999.

On Flipkart, a sale for Apple products is going on. Under Apple Week, many other iPhones are listed at a discounted price as well. What makes the offer exciting is that Apple Week sale is for a limited period time only. This sale started on April 3 and will go on until April 9. The iPhone 6s Plus is listed at Rs 38,999 after a discount of Rs 10001 as claimed by Flipkart.

The listed price will seem a bit too much for a smartphone which is almost three years old. However, you can get if for less price as Flipkart is giving away a cashback of Rs 3,000 with ICICI Bank Credit Cards. What you have to keep in mind is the fact that the cashback is applicable when you buy iPhone 6s Plus on EMI. You can get more discount as well.

There is also an exchange offer for the iPhone 6s Plus on Flipkart. The maximum benefit you can get from the exchange offer is a whopping Rs 16,000 off.

This means that iPhone 6s Plus can be bought at a total discount of Rs 19,000 (Rs 16,000 off from exchange benefits + Rs 3,000 cashback from ICICI Credit Card EMI transaction). If you fulfil the criteria set by Flipkart, then you can buy the iPhone 6s Plus with 32 GB of internal storage at Rs 19,999. And at this price point, it gives a tough competition to its opponents such as Moto X4 and Honor 9 Lite.

Apple iPhone 6s Plus specifications

Apple iPhone 6s Plus gets a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. iPhone 6s Plus Apple 64-bit, A9 processor and rock a 2GB RAM. This iPhone 6s Plus gets a 12MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing shooter.