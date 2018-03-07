Twitter like verified account tick badge is now on WhatsApp too; know why it is a shot in the arm for business entities



WhatsApp recently launched its business app for India – WhatsApp For Business. This WhatsApp Business app is meant for small businesses and is launched for Android. Businesses like Netflix, BookMyShow amongst others will have a ‘green badge’ next to its name which certifies that the account is verified. The business-centric app which is owned by Facebook has features like Messaging Statistics, Business Profiles, Account Type and Messaging Tools which includes quick replies and greeting messages. The ‘green badge’ is similar to Twitter’s verified accounts.

How can you download WhatsApp Business app?

The WhatsApp business app concentrated on small businesses and unless you have one it won’t serve any purpose. So those people who are interested to get a verified account can download the WhatsApp business app from Google Play Store.

What are the WhatsApp Business app features?

WhatsApp Business app has been launched to make it simpler for smaller businesses to connect with the customers. The features will include Business profiles, which will help customers with useful information such as a business description, email or store website and addresses.

However, in a report by WABeta Info WhatsApp follows a specific process to determine which business will get the coveted green badge. The process is automatically reviewed and is not decided by anyone.

“You have to do nothing to get the verified badge on WhatsApp: you mustn’t send a request to WhatsApp, you mustn’t ask them to have it and sending to them some documents that demonstrate that your business exists and it’s real is totally useless,” WABeta Info said in its report.

Recently, WhatsApp is planning to launch a new feature for it users. It is aimed at stopping the mass spam messages. The Facebook-owned app is working on developing a new feature in the upcoming update which will highlight a ‘forward message’ and will differentiate between regular and spam messages.