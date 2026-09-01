When people reach the second half of life, they often begin looking backwards as much as they

look forwards.

Not because they have stopped dreaming.

But because perspective has a way of changing with time.

You begin to notice the roads you didn’t take.

The conversations you never had.

The friendships that quietly faded.

The hobbies you promised yourself you would return to “one day.”

The years you were too busy to notice.

We don’t speak much about regret.

Perhaps because the word feels uncomfortable.

Yet I have come to believe that regret, handled well, can become one of life’s most valuable

teachers.

The biggest regrets are rarely about money.

ALSO READ The Courage to Become a Beginner Again

Few people wish they had attended one more meeting.

Or replied to one more email.

Instead, they wonder why they waited so long to travel.

Why they postponed learning the piano.

Why they allowed work to consume every evening.

Why they drifted away from people who mattered.

Or why they never told someone how grateful they were.

One of the privileges of reaching your late fifties or sixties is that life begins to reveal its

patterns.

You realise that almost every major decision involved a trade-off.

Every “yes” quietly became a “no” to something else.

Every promotion demanded a sacrifice.

Every ambition carried a cost.

That realisation isn’t meant to fill us with guilt.

It is meant to sharpen our awareness.

Because unlike those looking back from the very end of life, you still possess something

extraordinarily valuable.

Time.

Perhaps twenty years.

Perhaps thirty.

Enough time to write a different ending.

This is why I think the second half of life should not be driven by bucket lists.

Bucket lists often become collections of experiences.

What matters more is becoming intentional about the life you still want to build.

Perhaps you miss creating.

Then create.

Perhaps you miss old friendships.

Pick up the phone.

Perhaps you’ve always wanted to mentor young entrepreneurs.

Start with one.

Perhaps you’ve postponed looking after your health.

There is no better time than now.

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Regret loses much of its power the moment it becomes action.

One conversation can repair years of silence.

One course can awaken a forgotten curiosity.

One journey can remind you that adventure was never reserved for younger people.

The second half of life is not an opportunity to erase the past.

Nor should it be.

Our mistakes, compromises and detours have shaped who we are.

But it is an opportunity to stop postponing the things that continue to whisper to us.

I sometimes wonder whether regret has another purpose.

Perhaps it is not there to punish us for yesterday.

Perhaps it is there to point us towards tomorrow.

The years behind us offer perspective.

The years ahead still offer possibility.

And somewhere between the two lies a quiet invitation.

Not to dwell on the life you didn’t live.

But to begin living the part that is still waiting for you.

In the debut edition of Live to 100, we explored the crucial shifts every 50-plus individual needs for greater peace of mind. In the second part of the series, we turned our focus to ‘inner fitness’, and how it could be a game changer. In the third edition, we found how the ‘quiet middle’ can unravel a new, more intentional chapter of life.

In the fourth installment, we decoded why money after 50 is no longer about accumulation but peace.

The fifth edition talked about the quiet loneliness that emerges around 50, while the sixth was about dealing with money anxiety after 60. The seventh piece in the series explained why traditional time management becomes a trap after 50, while the eighth revealed the golden rule for retirement. The ninth article of the series focused on why financial conversations between couples need a reboot after 50, and the tenth piece explored the quiet identity shift that happens after 50.

In the eleventh installment, we looked at the psychological shift that happens when the professional and familial demands on us slow down, and why finding a renewed sense of being useful and needed becomes the ultimate key to fulfillment in the second half of life.

In the twelfth piece, we explored why learning to say “no” becomes an essential life skill in the second half of life—shifting away from default obligations to consciously edit our time and make room for what truly matters.

In the thirteenth installment, we discussed the danger of becoming trapped by our own expertise, and why the courage to become a beginner again is the ultimate secret to staying emotionally flexible, humble, and young.

Sanjay Mehta is a digital entrepreneur, investor, board advisor, and public speaker. He is the founder of Ananta Quest and co-founded Social Wavelength, which became one of India’s leading social media agencies and was later acquired by WPP to become Mirum India.