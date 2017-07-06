Reliance Jio GST offer: JioGST Starter kit offers free data and more on JioFi device, how to avail

Here is a list of offers that Reliance Jio is offering as a part of its JioGST Starter Kit offer.

Reliance Jio, ever since its launch in September 2016 has been under the spotlight for its cheap offers and freebies. While it has disrupted the telecom market with its free data and voice calling benefits, it is now focussing on its hardware. According to the rumours, Jio is all set to launch its 4G VoLTE feature phone, but before that the company is trying to come up with various offers for its JioFi device. Reliance Jio has announced a GST Starter Kit for its JioFi device. Recently the Indian government announced a new taxation system called Goods and Services Tax (GST), and it has been in the limelight, not only for traders but also for customers. Under the Jio offer, Reliance is offering 24 GB of 4G data and unlimited voice calls on the JioFi wifi device. The JioFi GST starter kit comes with a price tag of Rs 1,999.

Reliance Jio is a part of GST Suvidha Providers (GSP), which was set up to enable taxpayers to comply with the provisions of the GST law. In the GST starter kit, users will also get something called ‘Jio-GST Solution’. This will assist retailers to maintain records, file GST returns and to comply with the provisions of GST law. Meanwhile, in the JioFi GST starter kit, users will be able to avail offers of upto Rs 10,884, for the price of a single device which costs Rs 1,999, according to Reliance Jio. The company has provided all the details on its website, under the title ‘ JioGST Starter Kit Value Proposition’. Recently, Jio announced and offer on the JioFi device where subscribers to the network will be provided upto 224 GB data. Here is a list of offers that Reliance Jio is offering as a part of its JioGST offer:

1. Mobile-First compliance solution: You can get free GSP and ASP services for 1 year. Computer or any accounting or billing software will not be essential for merchants and there will be an automatic list of purchase summary.

2. Device and Connectivity: Users can avail unlimited voice calling and 24GB 4G data for 1 year with JioFi. They can also order doorstep delivery and activation in selected cities.

3. Scan and Sell: Jio is providing a simple to use mobile based billing application access for 1 year. There will be no need for a printer, and users will get daily summary invoices for full GST compliance. Within the app, there is a catalogue of thousands of consumer, grocery & electronic products with tax codes.

4. Tax professionals: Users will get access to thousands of JioGST empanelled tax practitioners. You can authorise a professional to file your return.

Also read | Reliance Jio is offering 224GB 4G data in the Rs 509 pack; how to avail different new tariff plans

How to get the JioGST Starter Kit: Log on to the website Jio.com and order the starter kit. Then visit any Reliance Digital/DX Mini /Jio Store to get the Jio SIM. When you get both the device and the starter kit, got to the website JioGST.com. Here you can select your GSTIN, and then pair your JioFi MSISDN in order to activate you JioGST Starter Kit.