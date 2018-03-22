After Facebook, now WhatsApp too is coming on Jio Phone? What reports are claiming

Reliance JioPhone users to get WhatsApp soon.

Reliance JioPhone users are set to get a big gift from Reliance. One of the most popular 4G feature phones, Jio Phone which runs on KaiOS is expected to get WhatsApp soon, according to IANS report quoting WAbetaInfo. KaiOS is a Linux-based light mobile Operating System (OS) which also runs in recently launched Nokia Banana 8110 4G. According to Wabetainfo.com, as of February 2018 KaiOS Technologies have acquired many new partners, including Facebook that also owns the popular messaging platform. “After stopping support for BlackBerry OS and Windows Phone 8, the Facebook-owned messaging platform is focusing to develop the app for this platform, providing an app for JioPhones,” the website said.

“We remember WhatsApp will stop to support Nokia S40 on next December 31, leaving the Symbian platform, but KaiOS will be supported instead,” the website added.

KaiOS amalgamate the powerful capabilities of a smartphone with the affordability of a basic phone. “The highly-coveted social media app has made its way to KaiOS-powered feature phones. This partnership supports access to Facebook via a native KaiOS app, thus allowing more users to connect with their friends and families,” KaiOS wrote in a blog post last month.

The OS originates from the Firefox OS open-source project which was started in 2011. KaiOS was first launched in the US in 2017. The mobile OS supports 4G/LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS and is compatible with chipsets from major manufacturers.

Apart from WhatsApp, Jio also launched Facebook on its device for its users in February 2018.

Akash Ambani, Director, Jio, said: “JioPhone is the world’s most affordable smartphone built with transformational technology especially for Indians to migrate from a feature phone to a smartphone. As promised, JioPhone will be home to the world’s leading applications, starting with Facebook. Jio, the world’s largest mobile data network, is built to empower every Indian with the power of data and JioPhone is an integral part of this Jio movement.”