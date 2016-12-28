Ratan Tata meets RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur: Report

Ratan Tata is battling a fight with ex-Tata sons chief Cyrus Mistry, who was unceremoniously removed from the office. (Reuters)

Ratan Tata, interim chairman of Tata Sons, today visited Nagpur to meet Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, according to a report. New agency ANI said in a tweet, “Ratan Tata reaches RSS HQ to meet RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat.”

Even as details of the meeting are not yet available, the timing of Tata’s meet with the RSS chief has set tongues wagging. Tata is battling a fight with ex-Tata Sons chief Cyrus Mistry, who was unceremoniously removed from the office in October.

Tata, 79, had retired as Chairman of Tata Sons in December 2012. He had seen off big names like Russi Mody of Tata Steel, Darbari Seth of Tata Chemicals, Ajit Kerkar of Indian Hotels, and A H Tobaccowala of Voltas in the 1990s.

In contrast, Mistry, who succeeded Tata and let many believe that he would remain in the position for long, was removed even before he could settle his foot in the company affairs properly.

Tata-Mistry battle came as a shocker to the entire industry in 2016. Mistry was sacked as the chairman of Tata Sons which ensued an unending slugfest that is unlikely to end soon in the new year. There have been several speculations over the reasons for the fight that led to Tata’s return at the helm of affairs for four months.

Reuters reported on December 26 that “a distinct set of governance rules” could be the reason behind the feud between the duo. The report said that at the time of his retirement in 2012, Ratan Tata had recommended a change in the laws governing the relationship between India’s largest conglomerate and its key shareholder.

“Tata wanted to make sure the Trusts, that rely on Tata Sons for dividends to fund their charitable work, could keep having a major say in company decisions,” sources told Reuters.

“Mistry agreed, and in doing so sowed the seeds of his ouster from the company last October,” they added.

