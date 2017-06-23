India may well have 1000 firms with GreenCO ratings by 2022

By 2022 there could be 1,000 companies in the country with GreenCo ratings. (Website)

By 2022 there could be 1,000 companies in the country with GreenCo ratings. Since its was launch about 128 companies have received GreenCo ratings with 50 companies receiving their GreenCo certification in Pune on Thursday at the CII GreenCo Summit 2017. Of the 50 companies, 28 were from the SME segment with two of them Nahar Paper Mills and Radhe Industries getting the highest Platinum ratings. Six railway units have also joined the list with the railway minister, Suresh Prabhu promising to reduce the railways’ carbon footprint by 3 %. Last year railway ministry signed an MoU with CII’s Green Business Centre to evaluate the green initiatives of the industrial units of the railways. Around 270 companies from both manufacturing and service sectors are currently working on getting GreenCo ratings. Wipro is one of the first service companies to start working on achieving GreenCo ratings.

Godrej Appliances and Godrej Interio has been hand-holding their vendors to go green and helped 24 SMES get GreenCo ratings. CII is promoting green concepts and ecological sustainability in Indian industry through the GreenCo (Green Companies) rating system, the first of its kind in the world. GreenCo rating system evaluates the companies on 10 broad green parameters from green house gas emission, water, renewable energy use, products and supply chain. The evaluation process rates the degree of environmental performance of the company. This rating is valid for three years.

Shobana Kamineni, President, CII, executive vice chairperson, Apollo Hospitals, said CII’s GreenCo had contribution to the green movement and the Greenco initiative has become a major contributor to the country’s carbon foot print reduction programme. Kamineni said there was a need of green movement in the hospital and healthcare segment. She said she hopes to make all the 64 Apollo hospitals green. This is however, a challenging task considering the challenges hospital faces in disposal of waste in a responsible way and also move to using more green and non-polluting consumables.

Rene Van Berkel, UNIDO Representative of Regional Office in India, said the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations cannot be achieved by government alone and industry participation as well as that of the civil society in the process is important. He said the SDG accomplishment has the potential to generate business value of over $12 trillion, of which $1.1 trillion can be in India alone.