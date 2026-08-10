Indian Railways has announced a new special train between New Delhi and Supaul, giving passengers a direct rail service to the Mithilanchal region of Bihar. The service will run for a limited period and cover several stations across Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

The train will connect New Delhi with Supaul via major railway stations such as Saharsa, Khagaria and Chhapra. This will also make it easier for passengers from several towns along the route to plan their journeys on the same service.

The New Delhi-Supaul special will operate daily during its scheduled run, with the service available in both directions. Here is a look at its schedule, route and key stoppages.

New Delhi-Supaul Special Train: Schedule, Route

The special train between New Delhi and Supaul, train number 04072, will operate daily from August 6 to September 30, 2026. The train will depart from New Delhi at 9:35 PM and reach Supaul Junction at 6:35 AM the following day.

The return service, 04071 Supaul-New Delhi Special Express, will run daily from August 8 to October 2, 2026. The train will depart from Supaul Junction at 7:45 AM and reach New Delhi at 3:00 PM the following day.

Key stoppages along the route

The special train will connect several major stations across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, including:

Supaul Junction, Saharsa Junction, S Bhakhtiyarpur, Mansi Junction, Khagaria Junction, Begusarai, Barauni Junction, Shahpur Patori, Hajipur Junction, Sonpur Junction, Chhapra, Surairmanpur, Ballia, Ghazipur City, Aunrihar Junction, Varanasi, Prayagraj Junction, Govindpuri, Etawah Junction, Tundla Junction, Aligarh Junction, Ghaziabad, New Delhi.

Additional train option and better connectivity for passengers

The special train will provide passengers travelling between Delhi and Supaul with an additional reserved train option during the scheduled period. With daily services in both directions, the train will offer greater flexibility for planning journeys between the national capital and Bihar.

With stoppages at major stations such as Saharsa, Khagaria, Begusarai, Barauni, Hajipur, Chhapra and Ghaziabad, the service will also improve connectivity between several key cities and towns along the route.