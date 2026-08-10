The Indian Railways has commenced the phased rollout of an upgraded Passenger Reservation System (PRS), designed to make train ticket booking faster, more reliable and more convenient for passengers. Developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), the new system is being introduced gradually as the Railways migrates from the existing PRS, according to Indianexpress.com

The PRS has been central to the Railways’ reserved ticketing system for nearly four decades. Introduced in 1986, it replaced the manual reservation process and has since expanded to support online and mobile ticket bookings.

The Phased Rollout – What does it mean?

In May, Indian Railways announced that the 40-year-old PRS would be upgraded in phases starting in August. The migration to the new platform has now begun. Dharmendra Tewari, Additional Director General, Public Relations, Railway Board told The Indian Express that the newly launched IRCTC beta website is part of the transition to the upgraded reservation system.

The migration will not happen at once. Instead, the new system will be introduced progressively and tested under varying levels of user traffic before the existing PRS is eventually phased out.

“Layer by layer matching of the new user friendly look & feel will involve a slow and steady load based testing as we migrate from the old to the new PRS,” the official told The Indian Express.

What will the upgraded PRS offer?

The Passenger Reservation System is the computerised platform used by Indian Railways to manage reserved tickets. It handles bookings, cancellations, changes, seat allocation, waitlists, Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC), reservation charts and passenger enquiries.

The system also links physical reservation centres with digital booking platforms. Over the years, it has evolved from counter-based computerised booking into a nationwide network through the Country-wide Network for Computerised Enhanced Reservation and Ticketing (CONCERT).

Passengers can currently book reserved tickets through railway reservation counters, the IRCTC website and mobile app, as well as the RailOne app.

The need for an upgraded system has grown with the sharp increase in online ticketing and passenger enquiries. Between June 2025 and June 2026, passengers booked 65.08 crore reserved tickets through the PRS, according to the latest Railway data. Of these, 57.90 crore, or about 89 per cent, were booked online.

IRCTC has also reported improvements in booking performance following the launch of its beta website on July 15. It said Tatkal bookings completed within the first three minutes increased by more than 5 per cent when the first and second fortnights of July were compared. Bookings completed within five minutes rose by 3 per cent, while those completed within 30 minutes increased by more than 2 per cent.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the next-generation PRS is designed to handle more than 1.5 lakh ticket bookings per minute, compared with around 32,000 bookings per minute on the existing system. Its enquiry-handling capacity is expected to rise to more than 40 lakh enquiries per minute from around 4 lakh at present.

The upgraded platform will feature a multilingual and user-friendly interface and is being designed with greater scalability, flexibility and reliability to handle future growth in demand.

AI, cloud technology to support railway digital services

CRIS is also using technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Big Data Analytics, Cloud Computing, Blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT) and Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) across railway operations.

These technologies are being used for applications including train delay prediction, waitlist forecasting, route and timetable optimisation, energy-use forecasting, predictive maintenance and operational planning.

The next-generation PRS will build on these technologies through cloud-based infrastructure and other advanced digital solutions, with the aim of providing a faster and more scalable reservation platform.

CRIS has also developed several other digital services for passengers, including the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS), National Train Enquiry System (NTES), IRCTC Rail Connect, RailOne, RailMadad, CoachMitra, Rail Sugam and Rail Rajbhasha. These platforms cover services ranging from ticketing and train information to grievance redressal and other passenger-related requirements.