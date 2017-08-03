India job confidence outlook highest in Asia Pacific market

It was found that a significant share of Indian professionals rated their overall workplace conditions as ‘good to excellent’ (Reuters)

India’s job confidence outlook ranked highest in the Asia Pacific market, with 84 per cent Indian professionals participants indicating that they foresee a good future economic scenario in the country. A majority of Indian professionals (84 per cent) favourably viewed their job and economic situation in the next six months and assessed it as ‘good to excellent’, according to the Michael Page Job Applicant Confidence Index Q2 2017. The Index revealed that as compared to India’s 84 per cent, it was 66 per cent among their Asia Pacific counterparts. The Michael Page Job Applicant Confidence Index Q2 2017, evaluated the responses of 681 senior-level employees in the country across organisations and industries. It was found that a significant share of Indian professionals surveyed, rated their overall workplace conditions as ‘good to excellent’, which included present job conditions (63 per cent), future job scenario (76 per cent) as well as current job opportunities within their area of expertise (51 per cent).

The survey revealed that despite an increase in automation and the recent layoffs in the Indian markets, 73 per cent of the respondents were confident of securing a job within three months. Additionally, when asked about their outlook for their professional situation in the next 12 months, the participants were positive of acquiring opportunities in their current roles, including better skill development (82 per cent), scope of functions (78 per cent), career promotion (70 per cent).

The skills enhancement (51 per cent), salary (40 per cent) and better work-life balance (34 per cent) continue to be the top three reasons why employees are likely to switch from their current job, the survey showed. “Indian economy is poised for a robust growth with technological advancements put on the fast track with government initiatives such as ‘Digital India’. These factors will create new positions and career opportunities in emerging sectors,” Michael Page India managing director Nicolas Dumoulin said.