Emirates royally fools fans on April 1, pulls a prank with unbelievable SkyLounge announcement

Dubai-based Emirates had ‘SkyLounge’ that would have allowed flyers can enjoy the entire sky, thanks to transparent walls and ceilings. But there is a catch!

If you are a frequent flyer, you will not be bothered by the window seat on an aeroplane. However, for a first-time rider, a window seat will definitely make their ride memorable. The rush to see the clouds above and seeing the roads, buildings disappear into the abyss is completely mesmerising. An airline promised to change the way you look out the window of an aeroplane but this turned out to be an April 1 prank.

Dubai-based Emirates had ‘SkyLounge’ that would have allowed flyers can enjoy the entire sky, thanks to transparent walls and ceilings. Emirates had also planned that by 2020, they will have a fleet of Boeing 777X aeroplanes that will rule the sky. However, there was a glaring gap in the entire plan by Emirates.

Emirates posted some images on Twitter with a caption, “Emirates reveals SkyLounge, the most exclusive Onboard Lounge to be introduced on its Boeing 777X fleet from 2020. A completely transparent lounge with unmatched aerial views and unparalleled luxury, Emirates SkyLounge promises window views like no other.”

However, Emirates’ tweet came on April 1 – the day which is celebrated as Fool’s Day across the world. And as it turned out, this entire ‘Emirates SkyLounge’ was nothing more than an April Fool’s prank!

Emirates reveals SkyLounge, the most exclusive Onboard Lounge to be introduced on its Boeing 777X fleet from 2020. A completely transparent lounge with unmatched aerial views and unparalleled luxury, Emirates SkyLounge promises window views like no other. pic.twitter.com/pwtoocM9mN — Emirates airline (@emirates) March 31, 2018

There were some clever Twitterati who spotted the game played by the Emirates.

Only Thing I Don't Like About This Tweet Is It's Posted On #AprilFoolsDay. ????#PappuDiwas. http://t.co/nOaxRclc4v — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) March 31, 2018

April Fools! I remember last year when they announced the triple decker A380…. Hahahahhaa… nice one Emirates! — Michael O'Bryan (@mikeobflya) March 31, 2018

If only it wasn’t April fools @emirates! This is an amazing idea! ???? — Charlotte Burnett ???? (@charlottewilko1) April 1, 2018

Another April fools joke and this is better than last year’s. Kudos! — Julene (@jujucella) April 1, 2018

Wish this wasn’t an april fools joke lol — Matthijs Otterloo (@matthijs_soest) March 31, 2018

Nice one @emirates. Now if only this hadn’t been announced on All Fools Day we’d have had something to look forward to ???? http://t.co/nPqjbKIimk — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 1, 2018

Emirates is known to share pranks on April Fool’s Day. Last year, the airline posted they will come up with the world’s first triple-decker plane that will feature a swimming pool, game room, gym and a park.

Emirates unveils plans for world’s largest commercial aircraft. The triple-decker APR001 includes a swimming pool, games room, gym & park. pic.twitter.com/VEvTRkXT9O — Emirates airline (@emirates) March 31, 2017

So keep in mind that Emirates is really good when it comes to pulling April Fool’s prank! Good One Emirates!