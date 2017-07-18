Dream Hotel, Viiking Ventures ink pact for property in India

Indian-American hotelier Sant Singh Chatwal-led Dream Hotel Group today said it has signed an agreement with Viiking Ventures to open a property under the Dream Hotel brand in New Delhi. (Image: ANI/ Youtube video)

Indian-American hotelier Sant Singh Chatwal-led Dream Hotel Group today said it has signed an agreement with Viiking Ventures to open a property under the Dream Hotel brand in New Delhi. “Dream Hotel Group today signed a hotel management agreement with Chairman of Viiking Ventures, Sachiin J Joshi to open Dream New Delhi in 2019,” the company said in a statement. “I am thrilled to expand our global footprint to India and bring the Dream Hotel brand back to my home country,” Dream Hotel Group Chairman Sant Singh Chatwal said.

With the Group’s unprecedented growth and high-velocity expansion, the company is well positioned to triple its existing portfolio in less than five years, he added. “India is among the fastest growing economies and we are excited to take the hospitality industry in this country to new heights with Chatwal himself, who is an inspiration to us all in India,” Joshi said.

Dream Hotel Group has 16 operational hotels and an additional 26 properties are in the pipeline.