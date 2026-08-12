N Chandrasekaran, who has spent 40 years with the Tata Group, has announced his resignation from the Tata Sons board today and declined reappointment. What led to his resignation? Here is a look at series of incidents that led to this.

Chandrasekaran in his note to Tata Sons board said that he decided to resign as the decision on his reappointment for five years was postponed for six months because “one of the Board Members did not support it”

According to Reuters, It was Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, who opposed the move. The impasse had been linked to differences between Chandra and Noel Tata, who became chairman of Tata Trusts in 2024 following the death of Ratan Tata.

Tata Sons controls more than 30 companies in the conglomerate, including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) , Tata Motors and Air India but Tata ⁠Trusts, the charitable arm, owns 66% in the group. So the unanimous decision cannot be taken without their agreement.

Chandrasekaran decides to step down: Key issues at play

The difference of opinion at the Tata Sons board have been continuing for several months now and has been seen as one of the reasons for Chandra’s decision to step down. Noel ‌Tata was seeking several conditions, including a commitment that Tata Sons would never be listed — a commitment that Chandrasekaran was unwilling to give.

Tata had also reportedly sought greater clarity from Chandra on the group’s five-year strategic roadmap, ways to provide an exit to the Shapoorji Pallonji Group without taking Tata Sons public, and his position on the long-debated listing of Tata Sons.

Relations between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts were under greater scrutiny, with disagreements reportedly emerging over governance, board representation, strategy and the future structure of Tata Sons.

Over the past year, the Tata ‌conglomerate has also had to grapple with regulatory scrutiny of Air India following a fatal crash, pricing pressure at ‌TCS and a ​cyberattack at ​Jaguar ​Land Rover that disrupted production and weighed on Britain’s economic output.

About Chandrasekaran Tenure

Chandrasekaran joined the Tata Group in 1987 and became TCS’ CEO in 2009 ⁠before taking ‌over as Tata Sons chairman in ​2017.

Under Chandra, the Tata Group expanded aggressively across technology, auto, aviation, electronics and manufacturing, while pursuing large investments in semiconductors and other strategic sectors. The group now comprises 31 companies operating across more than 100 countries, according to Tata’s website.

For Chandra, the decision marks a departure from what would have been an unprecedented third five-year term at Tata Sons.