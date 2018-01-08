SBI to raise up to $2 billion via overseas bonds

“The executive committee of the Central Board.. has approved long term fund-raising in single/multiple tranches up to billion,” State Bank of India (SBI) said in a regulatory filing. (PTI)

Country’s largest lender State Bank of India plans to raise up to $2 billion (over Rs 12,600 crore) by issuing bonds in US dollar or other convertible currency. “The executive committee of the Central Board.. has approved long term fund-raising in single/multiple tranches up to $2 billion,” State Bank of India (SBI) said in a regulatory filing. It said the fund-raising will take place through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US Dollar or any other convertible currency during fiscal 2017-18 and 2018-19. Shares of SBI were trading 0.44 per cent higher at Rs 307.55 on BSE.

