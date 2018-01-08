  4. SBI to raise up to $2 billion via overseas bonds

SBI to raise up to $2 billion via overseas bonds

Country's largest lender State Bank of India plans to raise up to $2 billion (over Rs 12,600 crore) by issuing bonds in US dollar or other convertible currency.

By: | New Delhi | Published: January 8, 2018 1:37 PM
State Bank of India,  Central Board, US dollar, BSE, Shares of SBI, bse, convertible currency, bonds, latest news on sbi “The executive committee of the Central Board.. has approved long term fund-raising in single/multiple tranches up to billion,” State Bank of India (SBI) said in a regulatory filing. (PTI)
Top News

Country’s largest lender State Bank of India plans to raise up to $2 billion (over Rs 12,600 crore) by issuing bonds in US dollar or other convertible currency. “The executive committee of the Central Board.. has approved long term fund-raising in single/multiple tranches up to $2 billion,” State Bank of India (SBI) said in a regulatory filing. It said the fund-raising will take place through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US Dollar or any other convertible currency during fiscal 2017-18 and 2018-19. Shares of SBI were trading 0.44 per cent higher at Rs 307.55 on BSE.

(More details are awaited.)

More Top News
  1. No Comments.

Go to Top