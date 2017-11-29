Who is Tessy Thomas? Meet the first missile woman of India

Dr Tessy Thomas was born in 1963 in Kerala’s Alappuzha. (Source: Twitter)

Former President APJ Abdul Kalam was known as the original Missile Man of India. Notably, now we have one from the other gender. Tessy Thomas who has been anointed the ‘first Missile Woman of India’ broke the Net after she was mentioned in tweets by NITI Aayog and Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra. Now, being hailed as the “Agni Putri”, Dr Tessy Thomas is the first woman to head an Indian missile project. Not just this, she will also be addressing the Global Entrepreneurship Summit-2017 in Hyderabad which is being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and daughter of the United States President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump. Dr Tessy Thomas is the Director of Advanced Systems Laboratory of Defence Research and Development Organisation at Hyderabad and is expected to talk about how she mentored and nurtured scientists while ensuring “Collective Learning” atmosphere and developing a knowledge-sharing platform. In case you don’t know who is Tessy Thomas, here is all you need to know about the missile woman of India:

1. Dr Tessy Thomas was born in 1963 in Kerala’s Alappuzha. While her father was a small businessman, her mother took care of the house.

2. She did her BTech (Electrical) from Calicut University, ME (Guided Missiles) from Poona University, MBA in Operations Management, and a PhD in Missile Guidance.

3. In 1988 Dr Tessy Thomans joined DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) where she worked under Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. So, while Dr APJ Adbul Kalam is the “Missile Man of India,” Dr. Tessy Thomas is the “Missile Woman of India”.

4. Now, she is a leading expert in ballistic missiles and was the Project Director for DRDO’s Agni IV and V missiles, right from their inception. She is also the first woman to lead missile teams in India. Yesterday, Anand Mahindra said that DRDO’s Tessy, the first woman to head an Indian missile project, deserves to be more famous than any Bollywood star.

5. The GES-2017 speakers’ list says, as a Project and Technology Leader, Tessy played a significant role in Mission Design, Infrastructure Development, Process and Product development. Her profile on the GES-2017 speakers’ list says: “She is a fellow of various professional Bodies -INAE, IEI, TAS and Senior Member of IEEE, ASI, and AeSI. She received Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) from five different Universities.”