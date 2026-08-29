People opting for the Indian Railways during the upcoming Puja Festival period will have additional travel options between Sambalpur and Podanur, with special trains scheduled to commence from September to November.

Southern Railway, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stated Eastern Coast Railway will run “Train on Demand” between Sambalpur and Podanur to “clear the extra push of passengers.” The railway described the services as “Special Trains for the Puja Festival.”

The Sambalpur-Podanur-Sambalpur Express Specials (08311/08312) will make 12 trips in each direction. The services will connect passengers with several stations along the route, including Vijaywada, Katpadi, Perambur, Erode, Salem and Tiruppur.

Sambalpur-Podanur special: Check dates and timings

Train No.08311 Sambalpur-Podanur Express Special will leave Sambalpur at 11:35 am every Wednesday from September 9 to November 25, 2026. It will arrive at Podanur at 1:30 am on Friday, the third day. A total of 12 services will operate during the period.

In its return journey, Train No. 08312 Podanur-Sambhalpur Express will depart Podanur at 1 pm every Friday from September 11 to November 27, 2026. It will reach Sambalpur at 11:15 the following day, Saturday. This train will also offer 12 services.

Booking now open

Advance reservations for the special trains opened at 8:00 AM on August 29, 2026, from the Southern Railway end, as per the railway’s official announcement. The railway has also advised passengers to “Plan ahead, book early, travel safe.”

Sambalpur-Podanur special: Full list of stoppages

Station Train 08311 Sambalpur-Podanur Train 08312 Podanur-Sambalpur Sambalpur 11:35 am Wed (Dep) 11:15 pm Sat (Arr) Bargarh Road 12:18/12:20 pm 9:45/9:47 pm Balangir 1:30/1:35 pm 8:35/8:40 pm Titlagarh 2:35/2:45 pm 7:25/7:35 pm Kesinga 3:03/3:05 pm 6:50/6:52 pm Muniguda 4:03/4:05 pm 5:36/5:38 pm Rayagada 5:40/5:45 pm 4:40/4:45 pm Parvatipuram 6:23/6:25 pm 3:48/3:50 pm Bobbili 6:45/6:47 pm 3:23/3:25 pm Vizianagaram 7:35/7:45 pm 2:27/2:37 pm Kottavalasa 8:13/8:15 pm 1:57/1:59 pm Duvvada 9:30/9:32 pm 1:08/1:10 pm Anakapalle 9:45/9:47 pm 11:36/11:38 am Samalkot 10:25/10:27 pm 9:16/9:18 am Rajahmundry 12:43/12:45 am 8:31/8:33 am Nidadavolu 1:10/1:12 am 7:41/7:43 am Bhimavaram Town 2:03/2:05 am 6:28/6:30 am Kaikalur 2:43/2:45 am 5:56/5:58 am Gudivada 3:23/3:25 am 5:20/5:22 am Vijayawada 4:25/4:40 am 4:10/4:30 am Tenali 5:12/5:14 am 3:03/3:05 am Chirala 6:08/6:10 am 2:17/2:19 am Ongole 7:08/7:10 am 1:38/1:40 am Nellore 9:08/9:10 am 1:00/1:02 am Gudur 11:20/11:30 am 12:25/12:30 am Perambur 2:05/2:10 pm 9:10/9:15 pm Katpadi 4:30/4:40 pm 7:05/7:15 pm Jolarpettai 6:18/6:20 pm 5:58/6:00 pm Salem 8:00/8:05 pm 3:55/4:00 pm Erode 9:15/9:25 pm 2:50/3:00 pm Tiruppur 10:00/10:05 pm 1:55/2:00 pm Podanur 1:30 am Fri (Arr) 1:00 pm Fri (Dep)



Train No. 08311 will operate from Sambalpur to Podanur via Bargarh Road, Kesinga, Titlagarh, Rayagada, Bobbili, Muniguda, Vizianagaram, Parvatipurm, Kottavalasa, Rajahmundry, Anakapalle, Duvvada, Tenali, Samalkot, Bhimavaram Town, Nellore, Chirala, Gudur, Perambur, Salem, Ongole, Vijaywada, Kaikalur, Jolarpettai, Gudivada, Erode and Tiruppur.

Train No. 08312 will cover the same intermediate stations in the reverse direction while travelling from Podanur to Sambalpur.

Coach type Number of coaches AC First Class 1 AC Two Tier 1 AC Three Tier 5 Sleeper Class 7 General Second Class 4 Second Class, Divyangjan-friendly 1 Luggage-cum-Brake Van 1

AC, Sleeper and General coaches available

The special trains will have 20 coaches, offering AC, Sleeper and General accommodation. The services will therefore provide passengers with AC First Class, AC Two tier, AC Three Tier, Sleeper and General Class options during the Puja festival travel period.